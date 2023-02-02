Bendigo cyclists gearing up to tackle the Warrny

A strong contingent of Bendigo District Cycling Club riders are heading south this weekend for the 2023 edition of the Melbourne to Warrnambool Cycling Classic.
The racing action kicks into gear on Saturday with the challenging 267km charge from Avalon Airport across to Geelong, before the riders head south-west to Winchelsea and then onto Warrnambool.
There is always a buzz within the cycling world when it's time to race the Warrny, but it's even more momentous this year for BDCC's Sam Eddy who is returning to competitive riding after recovering from a back injury sustained last year while in Europe.
It's been endless sessions with chiropractors, physiotherapists and osteopaths to get back to a level where Eddy feels confident to race again.
He hopped back on the bike late last year and ever since has been training his hardest every day with rides throughout Harcourt.
He's now ready to give it his all this weekend.
"I am feeling confident that I can have a bigger and better year than I did in 2022," he said.
"Last year I was racing the Melbourne to Warrnambool with Team Bridgelane and was given specific jobs at the start of the race.
"This year I am representing Bendigo in the club kit and I plan to just wait it out all day and see how my legs are feeling towards the finish.
"If there's a headwind it will certainly favour all of the sprinters. No doubt there will be a big group as we head into the final stretch in Warrnambool."
There will also be a group of local riders who are competing under Giant Bendigo which includes Tasman Blizzard, John Davis and Connor Sens, with Courtney Sherwell as team director.
Blake Agnoletto will also be in the field but will be representing his NRS Team ARA.
In the BDCC's colours will also be Curtis Harrison, Spencer Evans, Nathan Burrell, Aidan and Ronan Teese.
Within the B-Grade is Toby McCaig and Brent Gibson in the veterans.
Sherwell will then switch roles on Sunday from team director to competitor as she gets on the bike for NRS Team DRG Knights LIV for the Women's Warrnambool Cycling Classic over 160km which starts in Colac.
The 34-year-old won the gravel edition of the race - The Dirty Warrny - last year and is eager to take that winning momentum onto the road this Sunday.
"I am feeling confident of the race distance this weekend but I know it will be quite straightforward until we are hit by the crosswinds on the coast around Port Campbell," Sherwell said.
"The plan is to work with my teammates and have a solid start so once we come across the winds we will be in a good position."
Sherwell's last events were the Bay Crits and Road Nats in early January, but not long after she was struck down with a chest infection which hampered her pre-Warrny training schedule.
"It struck me down for a week but I've been getting back into training," she said.
"I'll be raring to go this weekend."
