Due to Melbourne Airport Rail works, coaches will replace Bendigo trains for all or part the journey from Friday night.
These changes will also take place on the Echuca and Swan Hill lines until Sunday.
From Friday's 9pm to last service from Southern Cross to Bendigo, Epsom and Eaglehawk, the whole journey will be replaced by buses.
From Bendigo station at 7.30pm, the entire journey to Melbourne will be replaced.
On Saturday and Sunday, coaches replace all trains between Southern Cross and Gisborne, but trains will run between Gisborne and Bendigo.
For Echuca passengers, coaches replace all trains between Southern Cross and Gisborne.
Trains will run between Gisborne and Echuca.
Residents are urged to allow an additional 60 minutes for their journey on both lines.
All train services will be replaced by a mix of express and stopping all stations coach services, for more information, please see a V/Line staff member or head to vline.com.au
