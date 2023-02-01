Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Buses replace trains on Bendigo, Echuca, Swan Hill lines

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated February 2 2023 - 3:20pm, first published 7:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture by Glenn Daniels

Due to Melbourne Airport Rail works, coaches will replace Bendigo trains for all or part the journey from Friday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.