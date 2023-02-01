Kimora Saffi out to break finals hoodoo

YOUNG Bendigo trainer-driver Michelle Phillips will be aiming to banish a finals hoodoo with Kimora Saffi at Tabcorp Park Melton on Friday night.
The speedy mare, who is raced by Phillips with her mother Faye, has been a perennial finalist throughout her still short career, but is yet to savour success in four previous attempts.
Kimora Saffi will get her chance to break the drought when she tackles the $30,000 Aldebaran Park Vicbred Platinum Trotting Mares Sprint Championship Final (1720m).
Phillips will go into the race with confidence after the four-year-old daughter of Great Success out of the mare Poignant's polished heat win and fourth career victory at Shepparton last Friday.
"She did the heat pretty easy and I was pretty happy with her," she said.
"I went out there with no expectations. My only expectation of her is to trot and do her best, which she does.
"She's not the best bred trotter, or most fluent trotter. She's a bit awkward in her gait.
"They all have their own different way to cover ground and she has her awkward shuffle, but hopefully she gets there and it can be the same result on Friday."
An astute purchase for Phillips, Kimora Saffi has contested four Group 1 finals throughout her 18-start career, kicking off in the prestigious Breeders Crown for two-year-old trotting fillies in 2021, when trained by John Nicholson.
Since being transferred to Phillips in 2022 when she secured her trainer's licence, the mare has run in the Victoria Derby and three-year-old Breeders Crown and Vicbred Super Series finals.
Her best effort was a sixth in the season-ending Vicbred Super Series final won by Revelstoke.
Phillips is confident Friday night is the mare's best chance of landing a final.
"She's a little ripper. I've really enjoyed the ride I've had with her since day one. I love her to bits," she said.
"I didn't expect to get this far, so I'm pretty happy with her.
"We seem to make it to the finals and everything goes wrong, but hopefully this time we will be lucky enough to get everything right."
Phillips herself has been in exceptional form in the sulky early in the new season, heading into Thursday night's meeting at Shepparton, where she has three drives, with 10 wins and 12 placings and an ultra-healthy 20 per cent winning percentage from 50 drives.
A win at Mildura on Monday night aboard Martha Livinia for Sunraysia trainer Allan MacDonald was preceded by a metropolitan win at Melton last Saturday aboard the David Aiken-trained Letsrockletsroll.
She hopes her good run can continue, especially during February and March, as the harness racing industry throws its support behind ovarian cancer awareness during the annual Team Teal campaign.
"Unfortunately it doesn't always happen like that, but it's been pretty good so far," Phillips said.
"Hopefully I'll be able to punch out a few wins during the Team Teal period."
