Kimora Saffi out to break finals hoodoo

By Kieran Iles
Updated February 2 2023 - 10:45am, first published 8:25am
Kimora Saffi, driven by Michelle Phillips, is the early favourite for Friday night's the $30,000 Aldebaran Park Vicbred Platinum Trotting Mares Sprint Championship Final at Melton. Picture by Stuart McCormick

YOUNG Bendigo trainer-driver Michelle Phillips will be aiming to banish a finals hoodoo with Kimora Saffi at Tabcorp Park Melton on Friday night.

Local News

