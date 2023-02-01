Bendigo Advertiser
Two Hyndais collide at "dangerous" Holmes/Holdsworth Rd intersection

By Jenny Denton
Updated February 2 2023 - 4:06pm, first published February 1 2023 - 10:00pm
The two vehicle collision, which occurred shortly after 8pm on Wednesday night. Pictures by Jenny Denton

Two female drivers were taken to hospital for observation after the Hyndais they were driving collided on the corner of Holmes and Holdsworth roads on Wednesday night.

