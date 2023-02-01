Two female drivers were taken to hospital for observation after the Hyndais they were driving collided on the corner of Holmes and Holdsworth roads on Wednesday night.
First Constable Stephen Pocock from Bendigo Police said a green Hyundai turning right from Holdsworth Rd into Sandhurst Rd (the continuation of Holmes Rd) had collided with a red Hyundai travelling straight across Holmes Rd on Holdsworth Rd shortly before 8.15pm.
Neither the 80 year-old driver of the green car nor the 40-year-old driver of the red one had sustained significant injuries but both were "a bit shaken", First Constable Pocock said, and the red Hyundai driver was "a bit sore" because the air bags in her vehicle had gone off.
Two CFA trucks also attended the scene, where traffic was impeded for around three-quarters of an hour, and covered a spill on the road.
The two Hyundais were taken away on tow trucks.
Holmes Rd resident Mark Logan said the intersection was a dangerous one where local residents wanted to see speed cameras installed.
Although speed didn't appear to have played a role in the most recent crash, in the 21 years he had lived near the corner numerous accidents had occurred, he said, with the stretch of road, which narrows from dual to single carriageway, plagued by speeding trucks and hoon drivers.
"It'd be well worth their while if they put cameras in," Mr Logan said.
