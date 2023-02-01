Ambulance Victoria was called to attend to two staff members who suffered minor smoke inhalation following a fire at the Malmsbury youth detention centre on Wednesday evening.
Residents of the secure Topaz unit were locked down after the fire broke out in the kitchen, with firefighters responding to an automatic alarm, followed by a phonecall, just after 7pm.
The CFA said five units despatched to the scene had the fire under control just after 7.30pm.
The male and female staff members had already been assessed by on-site medical officers at the centre but Ambulance Victoria was called in as a precaution.
