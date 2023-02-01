Bendigo Advertiser
Fire at Malmsbury youth justice centre leaves two staff members with smoke inhalation

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated February 1 2023 - 8:19pm, first published 7:53pm
Malmsbury youth justice centre. Picture by Noni Hyett

Ambulance Victoria was called to attend to two staff members who suffered minor smoke inhalation following a fire at the Malmsbury youth detention centre on Wednesday evening.

