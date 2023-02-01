Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Clubmates fight out close finish

February 2 2023 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clubmates fight out close finish

UNIVERSITY clubmates Brian Watson and Darren Hartland fought out a close finish to the 3000m in the latest heat of the Parker Electrical-backed Tuesday Night Series for athletes run at the Flora Hill track.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.