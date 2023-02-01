Clubmates fight out close finish

UNIVERSITY clubmates Brian Watson and Darren Hartland fought out a close finish to the 3000m in the latest heat of the Parker Electrical-backed Tuesday Night Series for athletes run at the Flora Hill track.
The racing across the 1000m, 3000m and 5000m drew many competitors just days after they had competed at the Steigen Victoria Country field and track championships at Geelong's John Landy Field.
On the Retreat Road track in Flora Hill it was Watson and Hartland who led the way in the 3000m.
A closely-fought contest across 7 1/2 laps went Watson's way in a time of 10:33.96 as Hartland clocked 10:34.50.
Third placegetter and fastest female was South Bendigo's Taryn Furletti in 11:01.
University's David Cripps won the 5000m in 20:23.
Talented youngster Mila Childs took out the 1000m in 3:32 from April Wainwright, 3:42, to complete a Bendigo Little Athletics double.
Results from Tuesday's racing:
Club legend - BH Bendigo Harriers; BLA Bendigo Little Athletics; Eh Eaglehawk; SB South Bendigo; Uni. Bendigo University; Inv. Invitation.
Mixed 3000m:
Brian Watson, 51, Uni. 10:33.96; Darren Hartland, 48, Uni. 10:34.50; Taryn Furletti, 19, SB 11:01.10; Russell Jenkins, 61, Uni. 11:38.14; Trevor Kelly, 63, Eh 11:40.90; Josh Fagan, 28, Inv. 12:13.40; Grace Mulqueen, 13, Uni. 12:19.81; Paul Viggers, 55, Inv. 12:59.46; Ruth Sandeman, 51, BH 13:16.62; Lisa Wilkinson, 54, Uni. 13:30.53; Ben Sandeman, 48, BH 13:33.46; Richard Marchingo, 60, BH 13:36.38; Callen Bayliss, 12, Uni. 13:44.51; Nadene Macdonald, 43, BH 15:06.76; Hunter Gill, 74, BH 15:30.30; Ross Douglas, 56, Uni. 16:23.68; Michael Seymour, 40, SB 17:07.73; Stacey Macdonald, 41, BH 17:25.35; Poppy Wainwright, 13, Uni. 21:36.84; Tully Cripps, 13, Uni. 23:29.36.
Mixed 5000m:
David Cripps, 51, Uni. 20:23.85; Lawrence Abel, 57, Inv. 23: 06.43; Casey Crapper, 36, Eh 25:31.28; Leah Cripps, 48, Uni. 26:36.61.
Mixed 1000m:
Mila Childs, 11, BLA 3:32.59; April Wainwright, 11, BLA 3:42.87; Keelan McInerney, 12, BH 3:50.69; Milanke Haasbroek, 9, BLA 3:52.89; Jack Norris, 12, Inv. 4:10.21; Rebecca Soulsby, 49, BH 4:37.89; Harry Cripps, 15, Uni. 5:07.75.
