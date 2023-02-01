IT'S been a whirlwind first 20 months in the sulky for Charlton teenager Abby Sanderson.
But despite some good success and key moments, never in her wildest imagination did the 17-year-old believe she would win a big Group 2 feature so early in her career.
The moment all young harness racing drivers dream about arrived at Tabcorp Park Melton on Saturday night when Sanderson steered the 100-1 shot Catalpa Rescue to victory in the $100,000 VHRC Caduceus Classic (1720m).
Not merely her first Group race win, the occasion was made even more special as it came on a horse trained by her father Shane Sanderson.
It's fair to say all involved were caught a little unawares.
Trainer Sanderson had two runners in the race, with Dangerous, driven by 19-year-old son Ryan, sent out as the $1.15 favourite following the scratching of the smart Nathan Jack-trained colt School Captain.
But sometimes, even the best laid plans go awry, as the chances of Dangerous winning the race nosedived when he galloped with a lap to go.
That left Catalpa Rescue as the stable's main hope.
He did not disappoint, with Abby Sanderson sweeping around the field on the son of American Ideal, before getting the better of Soho Seraphine (driven by Anthony Butt) in their duel down the straight, sealing the youngster's biggest race victory to date.
It was a dream come true for the humble and well-grounded teenager.
"I never thought it would happen this early. I'm very, very lucky mum and dad and all the owners have put their trust in someone so young and put me on a horse in such a big high-class race," she said.
"I'm so fortunate that I have such good backing."
While punters gave Catalpa Rescue little chance, and indeed - as pointed out by Shane Sanderson in the aftermath - the story might well have been much different had Dangerous not broken, Abby went into the race as confident as anyone of a big performance.
"He had a bad draw, but he's a pretty smart horse and I thought he was a little bit over the odds," she said.
"I went into the race thinking I wasn't a bad chance to at least run a place to Dangerous and if something drastic did happen like it did, I didn't think I was out of it.
"He's a smart horse. Once he matures a bit and really learns what it's about, he'll be very nice.
"They're both got great ability and there's very little between them. Catalpa Rescue can definitely match it with Dangerous, but Dangerous is just that bit more mature and can handle himself a bit better at the races.
"Catalpa Rescue can still get a little nervy and is not mentally as strong as Dangerous, but since he has come back from a spell this time, he's been better.
"When he goes out for his next spell, I think he'll come back even better again."
While her priority was obviously Catalpa Rescue, Sanderson admitted her heart sunk for her father, brother and the owners of Dangerous, when the son of Sweet Lou out of the mare Ask Monroe cost himself a shot at victory by galloping.
At the same time, it strengthened her determination to give them all something to soothe their disappointment, with Catalpa Rescue owned by the same group of owners as his stablemate.
Ultimately, none of them left Melton disappointed.
"The tables kind of turned when I saw Dangerous gallop and everything changed complexion. I had to drive (Catalpa Rescue) as if he was the best horse in the race," Sanderson said.
"To be honest, I was devastated when I saw him gallop. I was like, 'no, get back down'.
"I just started to creep out a little bit down the back and when he hit top gear I thought at least one of us has got a chance.
"It was a bit sad as all the owners had come and I was thinking, I hope they haven't come for nothing."
A third straight win this campaign from as many starts for Catalpa Rescue has Sanderson buzzing about his chances up north, with both colts on their way to Sydney for a tilt at this month's New South Wales Derby heats.
"He'll definitely have to step it up in class again, but I think he can," she said.
"He's good at following speed and while he might not be as impressive at winning as Dangerous, he does have the will to win and get the job done.
"I'm pretty happy heading to Sydney."
With more and more chances flowing her way, Sanderson has skilfully crept to 38 career winners, four of them at metropolitan level.
Her stirring Group 2 topped her previous most memorable win on the Julie Douglas-trained Magic Mike on Inter Dominion grand finals night last November.
Nearly two years on from the Sanderson family's move from New South Wales to Charlton, Abby felt her parents' foresight and diligence were starting to reap strong rewards.
"I've been very lucky with the opportunities I've been given and Victoria is definitely the place to be for young concession claim drivers," she said.
"There's just so much more opportunity. I never thought my career would kick-start so well, but I'll take it.
"Dad sort of moved to Victoria for us - he thought it would be better for Ryan and I and he's on the money.
"Our horses are going well and Charlton is a great facility. The people are great, very supportive.
"Anything you need they are there to give a helping hand. The whole community is great."
