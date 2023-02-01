Bendigo soccer star Josh Beekes days away from making Pararoos debut

One of the keys to success as an athlete is setting yourself a goal.
You have to dream big and aim for the stars.
Around five years ago when Bendigo soccer player Josh Beekes was only 15 years old he set himself a task.
He dreamed about the honour of representing his home country as part of the Australian Pararoos.
Fast forward to 2023 and the now 19-year-old is just days away from donning the green and gold for the Pararoos when they take on the United States this Saturday in an international friendly match at Sydney's Cromer Park.
"It's always been my goal to play with the Pararoos," Beekes said.
"Now that I am here, it's very surreal."
"Getting that phone call was unbelievable and something that everyone wants to receive, It's really exciting."
Flashback:
Beekes is part of the 18-strong CommBank-backed squad that will be led by head coach Kai Lammert that will go head-to-head in the team's first international match on Australian soil in three years.
"We believe we have selected a great squad for this upcoming training camp and international that provides an essential balance of experience and talented youth," Lammert said.
"This is the first step in the preparation for our 2023 international calendar and we are looking for all players to enjoy the challenge playing against one of the top teams in CP football, gain some experience and hopefully learn from it as well.
"It's very important for our preparation to have these internationals under our belt. We don't get to play too many international matches so it is extremely crucial for us and it's an ideal for us to come up against these quality opponents early in the year."
Beekes will take to the field as a forward, a role which he has enjoyed while previously competing with the Victorian squad.
Looking ahead to Saturday, Beekes was expecting a firm challenge from the visitors.
"It should be a tough game against an unfamiliar team," Beekes said
"Whether we win, lose or draw I just want to make sure I learn from this experience.
"I also want to see where I am within our team.
"It's been my goal for such a long time to play with the team and I am grateful to have this opportunity.
"I will do my best both for myself and the team."
The squad includes a mixture of youth and experience which includes veterans David Barber, Ben Roche and Connor Marsh, with newcomers Beekes and Kaylan Van Heer.
"I've either played with or against my fellow Pararoos during the past few years," Beekes said.
"I've gotten to know them really well either playing at national tournaments for Victoria or attending national training camps."
Lammert was excited to see the new line-up in action at 3pm AEDT on Saturday at Cromer Park Manly.
"I can't wait to see them out there as they have worked very hard for it and they certainly deserve this opportunity," he said.
Team List
Rafferty Bacon - Defender
David Barber - Defender
Joshua Beekes - Forward
Christian Bitsikas - Forward
Timothy Blowes - Midfielder
Jeremy Boyce - Defender
Noah Bremmer-Bell - Midfielder
Connor Bunce - Forward
Daniel Campbell - Midfielder
Alessandro La Verghetta - Defender
Luc Launder - Forward
Taj Lynch - Midfielder
Connor Marsh - Midfielder
Augustine Murphy - Forward
Benjamin Roche - Forward
Benjamin Sutton - Forward
Christian Tsangas - GK
Kaylan Van Heer - Forward
Kai Lammert - Coach
