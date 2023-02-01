Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

EVCA TWENTY20: United, Mandurang advance to final after semi victories

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated February 1 2023 - 12:01pm, first published 11:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
United wicket-keeper Tom Calvert celebrates a wicket against Marong on Tuesday night in their EVCA semi-final at Ewing Park. Pictures by Noni Hyett

UNITED has earned a crack at winning back-to-back Emu Valley Cricket Association Twenty20 titles after advancing to another grand final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.