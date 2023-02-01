EVCA TWENTY20: United, Mandurang advance to final after semi victories

UNITED has earned a crack at winning back-to-back Emu Valley Cricket Association Twenty20 titles after advancing to another grand final.
The Tigers will take on Mandurang in this Sunday's grand final after both won their semi-finals on Tuesday night.
United prevailed in a high-scoring clash against Marong at Ewing Park where 376 runs were scored and just eight wickets lost.
The Tigers pummeled 2-195 batting first in an innings where one of their two wickets lost fell on the first ball when Tom Calvert (0) was trapped lbw by Panthers' marquee player Adam Burns.
The rest of the innings was dominated by the trio of Mac Whittle (68 n.o.), Harry Whittle (77 n.o.) and marquee player Liam Smith (47).
Harry Whittle's unbeaten 77 came at a strike rate of 248.3 after facing just 31 balls.
Of his 77 runs, 60 came in fours (six) and sixes (six), while Mac Whittle's 68 off 47 included 10 boundaries.
Burns (1-38) and Alex Gorrie (1-26) took the two wickets for the Panthers, who made their highest score in the five seasons of the T20 competition, but it wasn't enough as they finished 14 runs short with 6-181.
The chief run-scorers of the Panthers' innings were Gorrie (47), Brodie Pearce (42), Amarpreet Singh (34) and opener David Blume (33).
After being dismissed first ball he faced by Burns, United wicket-keeper Calvert later got his revenge.
Burns (0) was caught for a golden duck by Calvert off Harry Whittle (1-37).
James Smith was the leading wicket-taker for the Tigers with 2-45 off his four overs.
With their win the Tigers have now qualified for four of the five Twenty20 finals since the competition started in 2018-19.
* Mandurang will play in its first T20 final thanks to its 39-run win over California Gully in their semi-final at Pearce Reserve.
After winning the toss and batting the Rangas notched 5-170.
Coming off a century last Saturday Corey Dickins picked up from where he left off with an entertaining 79 n.o. off 49 balls with eight boundaries and three sixes.
Coming in at 2-17, Dickins' innings included a 95-run second wicket partnership with marquee player Ben Williams (45).
Eathan Collins (2-19) was the leading wicket-taker for the Cobras, who were restricted to 7-131 in reply.
Mandurang's Callum Thompson produced the best bowling figures of semi-final night with 3-24 off three overs.
The bulk of the Cobras' runs were scored by the trio of Mick Galvin (41), Brooklyn Henson (28) and marquee player James Barri (24).
The final will be played this Sunday at a venue to be finalised.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.