Bendigo golfers back on course at TPS Murray, Saudi International

The summer of golf continues on the PGA Tour of Australasia this week with the 2023 edition of the TPS Murray River.
Andrew Martin is among the tournament's marquee players in action from Thursday onward at the Cobram-Barooga Old Course.
Martin heads into the event on the back of a top-20 finish last weekend at TPS Victoria and will look for a strong result to secure valuable order of merit points before the end of season.
He is currently ranked fifth on the order of merit and once the season wraps up in late March the top-five on the rankings will receive a life-changing opportunity - DP World Tour cards
His campaign begins on Thursday at 12.55pm AEDT for the first round where he will be playing alongside Ben Eccles and Steffanie Vogel.
Bendigo amateur golfer Jazy Roberts is also in action and is off at 12.45pm AEDT with Charlie Dann and Ryan Chisnall.
The 17-year-old was a runner-up at last week's TPS Victoria Junior amateur tournament after finishing tied with Rupert Toomey and Elbert Kim at one-over par on Sunday.
The trio then returned to the course for a play-off which Toomey won to take the junior crown.
Meanwhile Lucas Herbert will look to back up last weekend's outright third finish at the Dubai Desert Classic with a big performance at the Saudi International which starts on Thursday.
The 27-year-old climbed up the leaderboard in Monday night's final round after a near error-free six-under par (66) to wrap up the week at the Emirates Golf Club at 16-under, three shots behind winner Rory McIlroy (-19).
He swings into action on Thursday at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club near Jeddah from 4.05pm AEDT alongside Louis Oosthuizen and Ratchanon Chantananuwat.
