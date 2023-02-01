They may be raw, but 10 budding performers are ready to cook up a comedy storm when a national competition returns to Bendigo on Sunday.
RAW Comedy pits newcomers up against each other, all vying for a chance to perform at Edinburgh Fringe Festival and Bendigo is once again hosting a heat.
Comedy Victoria producer Luke Morris said it was a great opportunity not only for the comedians, but for the general public to witness the region's funniest people.
"It was a big success last time and it was great to see," he said.
"We've got a really good troop of comedians in Bendigo, and the judges were very impressed."
Mr Morris said RAW Comedy was the best opportunity in the country for new comedians to get on stage.
"There's always a big crowd because there's high expectation and high pressure," he said.
"A normal open mic is terrific as a place to try things out, but this is where everybody's up there to do their very, very best."
Mr Morris said audiences could expect "the whole gamut" of comedy.
"You can see people who are trying it for the very first time in this pressure cooker environment [and] you can see people who have tried practising their five minutes (set) for two, three years before they give it a go," he said.
"You see all styles of comedy too, because anything can get up as long as you have five minutes of new material."
This year, Melbourne comedy favourite Tim Hewitt will host the Bendigo heat.
"[I] love Bendigo and the gigs I've done there have been terrific," he said. "Looking forward to this cracker."
RAW Comedy Bendigo is on Sunday, February 5 at Hustler, 25 High Street, from 2pm.
Tickets available through GoTix and the Capital Theatre website.
This event is supported by Comedy Victoria and the Melbourne International Comedy Festival.
