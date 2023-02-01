Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News
What's on

RAW Comedy 2023 heat at Bendigo's Hustler this weekend

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
February 1 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cathal Leslie performs at the 2022 RAW Comedy final in Melbourne. Picture by Jim Lee

They may be raw, but 10 budding performers are ready to cook up a comedy storm when a national competition returns to Bendigo on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.