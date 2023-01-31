Harness racing driving important ovarian cancer message

HARNESS Racing Victoria (HRV) has again committed to helping women with ovarian cancer through fundraising over the next six weeks.
The annual Team Teal campaign sees female drivers in Australia and New Zealand wear teal-coloured driving pants to raise awareness of the cause.
HRV first joined the Team Teal campaign in 2014, which has to date raised more than $2.5 million for ovarian cancer research, education and awareness across Australia and New Zealand.
The WomenCan's Team Teal campaign started on Wednesday (February 1) and runs until March 15.
Every time a reinswoman drives a winner in Victoria, HRV and its wagering partner Tabcorp will each donate $200 to the Team Teal tally.
Victorian reinswomen last year clocked up a combined 117 victories during the Team Teal period to raise $46,800, with the charge being well and truly led from the Bendigo region.
Rising star Tayla French, who won last year's Australasian Young Drivers Championship, topped all drivers with an incredible 21 wins, while Ellen Tormey was third with 13.
Charlton's Denbeigh Wade contributed three and Heathcote's Shannon O'Sullivan one.
HRV first became involved in Team Teal to support Aldebaran Park principal and Team Teal patron Duncan McPherson OAM, whose late wife, Lyn, lost her life to ovarian cancer in 2010.
Lyn was the inspiration for the original Team Teal campaign and Victoria was the first state to become involved in the campaign, later followed by the rest of Australia and then New Zealand.
READ MORE:
HRV chief commercial officer Fiona Mellor thanked HRV's Team Teal ambassadors Jodi Quinlan, Jackie Barker, Kate Gath and Kerryn Manning, for their involvement and urged the industry to donate.
"I want to thank our partners Tabcorp for matching our $200 donation for each winning reinswoman in Victoria," she said.
"A special thank you also to Duncan for raising funds and awareness for this very important cause."
The major fundraising effort in Bendigo will be a dual-code meeting and function, jointly supported by the Bendigo Harness Racing Club and Bendigo Greyhound Racing Association, at Lord's Raceway on Thursday, February 9.
