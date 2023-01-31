Southern 80 roars on the Murray in March

The Moama Water Sports Club has announced the official dates for the 2023 edition of the Southern 80.
The annual water ski race is traditionally held in February but after the floods which impacted the Murray River region last year the club has set the weekend of March 24-26.
"This year the Southern 80 is going to be a great event for the town as we will see the whole area come alive again after all of the floods," MWSC media representative Julie Golledge said.
"The Southern 80 brings together people from all walks of life and we often see competitors come across from as far as Western Australia and sometimes skiers from New Zealand in action.
"We can't wait to have spectators come to be a part of the action and to explore the best of what Echuca-Moama has to offer.
"We are really looking forward to a great weekend of racing and to see everyone here enjoying themselves."
With the impact of the floods now easing throughout Echuca-Moama the forest areas around the Murray are continuing to dry out.
A dedicated collaboration between Victorian and NSW government departments and the MSWC has been evaluating more options to open up parts of the river bank to allow even greater access for spectators and emergency services during the course of the weekend.
On the water the action is expected to be one of the event's biggest ever years.
"Expert classes will be determined by a shootout on Saturday to determine their start position for Sunday's race," Golledge said.
"This year the top-40 boats will be in a parade that leaves from Victoria Park and travels along the Murray to Five Mile for the start of the prestigious Presidents Dash and Baker's Blitz."
One of the best places along the Murray for the weekend is at the American Hotel where spectators can watch their favourite competitors on the big screen while enjoying the overall atmosphere with friends.
On the Friday before the racing begins the club will also announce this year's inductees into the Southern 80 Hall of Fame.
The accolade recognises individuals and organisations who have been integral to the Southern 80 and its success which dates all the way back to 1965.
This year's nominations include Donna Wilson, David Edwards, Lisa Clancy, Barrie Beehag, Danny Cropper, Ken Oliver, Rodney Senior and Wayne Duggan.
Entries for competitors are now open and tickets are on sale at www.southern80.com.au. Camping areas are still being assessed and further information will be posted to the event's website.
