Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Southern 80 roars on the Murray in March

AP
By Anthony Pinda
Updated February 1 2023 - 10:19am, first published 10:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Last year's winner Sapphire races down the Murray River during the 2022 edition of the Southern 80. Picture by Rob's Pictures

The Moama Water Sports Club has announced the official dates for the 2023 edition of the Southern 80.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AP

Anthony Pinda

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.