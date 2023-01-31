Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo police need help finding Long Gully fire witness

Updated February 1 2023 - 7:31am, first published 7:21am
Do you know this man?

Police are seeking information regarding a suspicious grass fire in the city's north last month.

Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

