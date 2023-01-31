Police are seeking information regarding a suspicious grass fire in the city's north last month.
The incident occurred at 1.40pm on January 22 in Wood Street, Long Gully.
Bendigo Crime Investigation Unit investigators are trying to identify a male who may have witnessed the blaze.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make an anonymous report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.