Twenty CFA appliances remained on scene blacking out and hosing down hotspots three hours after a Woodstock West grass and scrub fire broke out on Tuesday evening.
The fire, at the corner of Woodstock and Junor roads, which was reported just after 4.40pm, burnt 13 hectares before it was stopped.
The CFA said the blaze, which didn't threaten any structures, had been started by farm machinery.
Units from Inglewood, Maldon, Lockwood, Dunolly, Marong, Baringhup West, Woodford West, Tarnagulla, Newbridge, Maiden Gully and Kangaroo Flat turned out to tackle it.
Two helicopters were deployed to drop loads of water on the flames.
Forest Fire Management Victoria personnel also attended to assist.
