Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Firefighers continued putting out Woodstock West grass and scrub fire on Tuesday night

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated February 1 2023 - 2:37pm, first published January 31 2023 - 5:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Firefighters continuing to mop up the large grassfire. Picture by Noni Hyett

Twenty CFA appliances remained on scene blacking out and hosing down hotspots three hours after a Woodstock West grass and scrub fire broke out on Tuesday evening.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.