Bendigo Highway Patrol are seeking information about a vehicle that allegedly rammed another car multiple times in White Hills this month after the driver was alerted to his dangerous driving.
Police say on Tuesday, January 17 at around 4.20pm a white Ford Falcon sedan with no number plates turned out of Hamelin St onto Napier St nearly colliding with a car heading north in the right lane.
The female driver of the other car, a blue Subaru, honked at the Falcon.
According to Senior Constable Levina Bell, the driver of the Falcon then manoeuvred behind the Subaru and rammed into the rear of it twice, before side-swiping it then speeding off north bound on Napier St.
The Falcon allegedly again came up behind the Subaru as it was turning right into Taylor St and kept behind it when the driver pulled into the Epsom BP on the Midland Hwy.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Senior Constable Bell said after the Falcon followed her into the BP, the Subaru driver didn't stop but kept driving through the service station.
As she waited to exit, the Falcon rammed her again, pushing the Subaru out slightly onto the road.
The Falcon driver then pulled out in front of traffic, turned right and was last sighted heading north on Napier St, Senior Constable Bell said.
Anyone with any information about the incident, the driver or the vehicle is asked to contact Senior Constable Bell at Bendigo highway patrol on 5448 1360 or visit Crimestoppers at: www.crimestoppersvic.com.au/.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.