Ashwood lands Mildura double

BENDIGO trainer-driver Alex Ashwood kept the stable's winning momentum rolling with a double at Mildura's City Oval Paceway on Monday night.
Fresh from a metropolitan win on Streitkid at Tabcorp Park Melton on Saturday night, Ashwood landed a winning double up north with wins to Caribbean Magic and Arts Classic.
Ashwood, who has enjoyed much success at Mildura in recent years, took the winning drive on both horses.
Formerly trained in the Riverina region of New South Wales, Caribbean Magic was having only his second start for his new stable after finishing eighth last week at Kilmore.
Arts Classic is also a new acquisition for the team and was able to break his maiden first-up.
The five-year-old gelding had been placed previously only twice in 13 starts for his former trainer.
The Ashwood stable will have two runners at Bendigo's Lord's Raceway on Wednesday night - Benji Hall in the NR 52 to 64 trot and Blacktop Rock in the NR 55 to 62 pace.
A successful night in Mildura for Bendigo region participants included a driving double for Jack Laugher and single wins for Ellen Tormey and Michelle Phillips, while the Charlton father-son trainer-driver team of Shane and Ryan Sanderson continued their bright start to the season with a victory to Sahara Tiger.
Sahara Tiger, by Art Major out of the mare Sahara Miss, has enjoyed a real affinity with the City Oval Paceway track since joining the Sanderson stable last August.
The seven-year-old gelding has won four of seven starts at Mildura in that time, including three straight in November and December, and finished second twice.
Monday night's win followed a stirring Group 2 victory for the family at Melton on Saturday night with Catalpa Rescue, driven by 17-year-old Abby Sanderson.
Laugher boosted his season tally to 25 winners - ahead of Tuesday night's meeting at Geelong where he has four drives - with another double.
The 23-year-old struck early in the program by piloting Village Lover to victory for Red Cliffs trainer Kate Attard and followed up with a win for Reece Moore on White Star Village.
Ellen Tormey made it a double for the Attard stable with her win on the five-year-old gelding Linxx.
After success on Letsrockletsroll at Melton on Saturday, Phillips won the opening race at Mildura on Martha Lavinia, trained at Irymple South by Allan MacDonald.
Earlier on Monday at Maryborough, Moonlight Flats trainer Joanne Franklin opened her 2023 season account with a victory in the Ted Hargreaves Trotters Handicap with Glengarriff.
The six-year-old gelding put the writing on the wall with his second at Stawell on Australia Day and came off 10-metres to win for the seventh time in 68 starts.
Glengarriff was driven by Hamilton's Jackie Barker, who ended the meeting with a double after steering Irishmurphy home in the last race for her grandfather Jim Barker.
