WHETHER it be on the hills or gravel, Bendigo cyclist Tasman Nankervis is gearing up for a challenging year of racing.
Just days after winning the elite Cross-Country Olympic title at Victorian MTB championships at Ballarat's Black Hill, Nankervis has sights set on the nationals at Mount Thredbo.
It will be the first time in 21 years the MTB nationals have returned to Thredbo for the titles action being run from February 9 to 18.
The nationals are also part of the Cannonball MTB Festival.
Nankervis will be aiming to climb the podium after being fourth in the XC duel at last year's national championships.
Then the intensity in training will pick up ahead of the Lifetime Grand Prix in the United States.
"It's a seven-round series of gravel and mountain bike racing," he said of being selected in a field of 35 to compete from late April until late October.
"It's a huge race calendar that I am looking forward to," Nankervis said of racing in the US for a second time.
"This series is the biggest of its kind in the world and aimed at deciding the ultimate cyclist from gravel and mountain biking backgrounds."
Nankervis will in the distinctive blue and orange colours of Merida Bikes in all races.
His sponsors include Shimano.
Tasman's partner, Monique will also make the trip to the US to watch him compete.
The Lifetime GP begins with the Sea Otter Classic on April 22 in Monterey, California.
First showdown on the gravel will be a 200-mile contest on June 3 in Emporia, Kansas.
Crusher in the Tushar is a 69-mile gravel event planned for July 8 in Beaver, Utah.
The Leadville Trail 100 MTB classic will be held on August 12 in Leadville, Colorado.
Riders then roll on to Cable in Wisconsin for the Chequamegon MTB Festival on September 16.
A fortnight later and the Rad Dirt Fest, a 100-mile gravel race will be run in Trinidad, Colorado.
Finale to the series will be on October 21 at Big Sugar Gravel, a 100-mile event in Bentonville, Arizona.
Racing on gravel and mountains is what Nankervis did a lot in 2022.
"There were a lot of highlights last year. I was rapt with my consistency at national titles in four disciplines," he said.
Championship results were 15th on the road at Buninyong; 2nd at marathon mountain bike; 3rd at gravel; and 4th at cross-country MTB.
Nankervis racks up between 15 and 20 hours training on the bike each week.
A lot of work is on the road, but also on the purpose-built loops and pump track at Bendigo Mountain Bike Club's base in Spring Gully.
"In the past year I have done a lot more running, swimming and gym," Nankervis said.
"A goal is being a well-rounded athlete, not just a bike rider."
The youngest of six siblings, Tasman followed Rowan and Russell into cycling.
"It's such a challenging sport, but I love competing, build-up to each race and to keep improving," he said.
