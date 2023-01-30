Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Bendigo mountain bike ace Tasman Nankervis tackles gruelling schedule

By Nathan Dole
Updated January 31 2023 - 10:46am, first published 10:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tasman Nankervis trains on the Bendigo Mountain Bike Club's loop circuit in Spring Gully. Picture by DANIEL SONCIN

WHETHER it be on the hills or gravel, Bendigo cyclist Tasman Nankervis is gearing up for a challenging year of racing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.