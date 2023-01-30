More championship success locked in on junior Braves' radar

Braves are taking invaluable experience from the Bendigo Junior Classic as they aim for further success in the coming weeks.
Next on the schedule for the Braves are the 2023 Junior Country Championships which begin in just under three weeks time for the under-16 and under-18 (Div 1 and 2) at Bendigo's Red Energy Arena.
The lower age groups which includes under-12 and under-14, in addition to Div 3 and 4 under-16/under-18 teams will then kick into gear during March and April.
Regardless of when they return to tournament play, Bendigo Basketball director of coaching Joe Hurst said all teams were straight back to work with championship victories as a primary focus.
As all teams are fresh off playing at the Junior Classic, Hurst believed they were all ready to put in the hard work.
"Tournaments like the Junior Classic always prepare players for the adversity of what it's like to have to back up games and all of the challenges a brutal day on the basketball court can bring," he said.
"It's fantastic to get a few wins this week and for the other teams that weren't as successful to learn what they need to fix ahead of the Country Championships.
"Overall everyone did as well as we'd expected at this stage of the year."
Sport news:
At the weekend the Braves' under-12 boys and under-14 boys and girls in the championship division found grand final success.
The under-12 boys championship team put on a top performance by overcoming a near double-digit deficit en route to defeating the Warrnambool Seahawks 40-23.
Meanwhile the under-14 championship boys won their division grand final battle against Ballarat 45-26.
The under-14 championship girls also wrapped up the tournament with a fulfilling 31-24 grand final win over goldfields rivals Ballarat.
Hurst said forming better routines for training was the key to success at Country Championships.
"We've still got plenty of time to mix a few things up and ensure we can get as much court time as possible," he said,
"We are going to keep progressing to ensure all of the players are razor sharp."
Div 1 and 2 of the under-16 and under-18 are in action at Red Energy Arena from February 18-19.
Div 3 and 4 of the under-16 and under-18 tournaments will then be held one month later on March 18-19 in Traralgon.
The under-14 matches will be held on April 15-17 at Ballarat and the under-12 players will wrap things up from April 21-23 back at Red Energy Arena.
"We will continue to utilise the fantastic regional Victoria stadiums in Ballarat, Bendigo and Traralgon and give our junior country stars a chance to star in the biggest tournament of the season," JCC manager Matt Royal said.
