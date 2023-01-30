Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

More championship success locked in on junior Braves' radar

AP
By Anthony Pinda
Updated January 31 2023 - 10:55am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo Basketball director of coaching Joe Hurst believes the best is yet to come from the Braves' junior teams. Picture by Darren Howe

Braves are taking invaluable experience from the Bendigo Junior Classic as they aim for further success in the coming weeks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AP

Anthony Pinda

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.