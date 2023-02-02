Feature Property
Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 2
Take the stress out of the building process and step straight into this modern family home in a popular residential pocket at Strathfieldsaye.
In a quiet court, on a generous allotment, the property includes an 11 x 7-metre garage with space for up to four vehicles.
Heading to the stylish timber front door, you're greeted by a formal entry which leads to the home's open concept and light-filled kitchen, meals and living zone.
Tasmanian oak features are peppered throughout. The gourmet kitchen features crisp white subway tiling and cabinetry, a 900mm-wide freestanding cooker, and a walk-in pantry.
More features in the home are private main suite, vaulted ceiling, walk-through robe, ensuite, central heating and ducted evaporative cooling.
A spacious timber-decked patio, which overlooks the backyard, adds to this property's investment appeal. The backyard has recently been leveled, it's a blank canvas for your dream garden or in-ground pool.
Ideal choice for buyers seeking a modern family home where there's still room to add your own personal touches, or the astute investor looking to add to their investment portfolio.
Enjoy the serene life Strathfieldsaye has to offer while being close to schools, shops, amenities and an easy 15-minute trip to Bendigo city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.