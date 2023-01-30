The City of Greater Bendigo is doing everything it possibly can to ensure businesses are involved in the development of the 2026 Commonwealth Games, according to councillor Matthew Evans.
At Monday night's council meeting, councillors voted to note letters have been written to the Minister for Commonwealth Games Delivery Jacinta Allan and Minister for Commonwealth Games Legacy Harriet Shing, advocating opportunities for local businesses for the Games in response to a petition.
The petition was launched by Y2Architecture director Matthew Dwyer, who said his local firm previously missed out on major projects in Bendigo, such as the new law courts and the GovHub Galkangu.
He previously told The Bendigo Advertiser he will be applying for the athletes' village tender, expected to be released by January 31.
Cr Evans said the City will continue to advocate on behalf of businesses and professional firms.
"But the end decisions are made by the Games authority and by the state government," he said.
"We are fortunate that our local member happens to be the minister responsible for the Commonwealth Games delivery, so we do have a good foot in the door in that regard, but it has been impressed upon us that when decisions are made at that level that they are basically binding."
Cr O'Rourke, who presented the motion to council, said the City has raised its local content piece to 20 per cent for all projects it procures.
According to the City's own procurement policy, a quote most be requested from a local supplier if the goods, services or works are available locally.
The procurement of the Commonwealth Games tender will be up to state government body Development Victoria.
Cr Evans said a forum, being organised for "early 2023" will be a chance for the state government to meet with City staff and council as well as local businesses.
"This forum... will provide a good update for the community to understand where we are at the Games," Cr Evans said.
Cr Vaughan Williams said as a local business operator himself, he always makes sure to buy and support local, and the Games should be no different.
"I think Bendigo just needs to win a few golds in this area and get the work done as much as possible in Bendigo," he said.
