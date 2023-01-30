Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Greater Bendigo councillors to advocate for local input in Comm Games development

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated January 31 2023 - 5:56pm, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A historic building on the Flora Hill site earmarked for Bendigo's 2026 Commonwealth Games athletes' village. Picture by Noni Hyett.

The City of Greater Bendigo is doing everything it possibly can to ensure businesses are involved in the development of the 2026 Commonwealth Games, according to councillor Matthew Evans.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.