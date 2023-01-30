Bendigo Advertiser
Operation Amity saw 112 traffic offences detected in the Bendigo police service area

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated January 30 2023 - 8:30pm, first published 8:00pm
Drink, drug, disqualified, speeding drivers caught in five-day operation

Eight Bendigo region drink drivers and two drug drivers were among the 225 drink drivers and 198 drug drivers apprehended around the state during Victoria Police's Operation Amity last week.

