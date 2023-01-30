Drink, drug, disqualified, speeding drivers caught in five-day operation

Eight Bendigo region drink drivers and two drug drivers were among the 225 drink drivers and 198 drug drivers apprehended around the state during Victoria Police's Operation Amity last week.
Running from 12.01am Wednesday to 11.59pm on Sunday the operation saw 112 traffic offences detected in the Bendigo police service area, from a total of 6,728 offences overall.
Victoria Police conducted 114,973 preliminary breath tests and 2,730 roadside drug tests around the state over the "high risk" five-day Australia Day period and used automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) technology fitted to highway patrol and specialist police vehicles.
Four disqualified and three unlicensed Bendigo drivers were detected with the number plate technology from a Victorian total of more than 500 "unauthorised drivers".
Police said the average of 100 unauthorised drivers each day of the operation was an increase on the 85 per day detected during the state-wide Christmas period road policing blitz.
"Rest assured, our enhanced capability means that we are stopping these drivers in their tracks and removing them from our roads, making it safer for all road users," Acting Assistant Commissioner Road Policing, Justin Goldsmith.
IN OTHER NEWS:
More than a third of all infringements around the state were issued for speeding, with the majority of detections ranging between 10km/h and 25km/h over the limit.
In the Bendigo region 52 speeding infringements were issued.
The list of local offences also included 20 unregistered vehicles, 14 "disobey signs or signals", six seatbelt offences, one mobile phone offence and one cyclist offence.
There were six fatalities on Victorian roads between 25 and 28 January, with five of six fatal collisions occurring on rural roads.
The deaths - at Tatong, Moutajup, Lilliput, Broadford, Berwick and Halls Gap - bring the total lives lost this year to 30, up from 21 at the same time last year.
Another fatal collision occurred on Monday, at Laanecoorie.
"It's been a particularly bad start to the year, and we're really concerned about the high number of fatalities this month, particularly on rural roads across the state," Mr Goldsmith said.
"With school resuming this week, and more people returning to work after the holidays, now is not the time to be complacent behind the wheel."
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.