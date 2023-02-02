A glass-balustraded floating staircase with solid Oregon treads, salvaged from the original building, rises to the third level. Here you will find the impressive main suite with east-facing windows - perfect for watching the sun rise over the trees. A salute to the history of the building includes a feature wall of recycled Karri pine (original floorboards) and a wall niche lined with pressed metal from original ceilings. St Aidans Park is a prestigious gated apartment complex surrounded by the landmark original buildings circa 1905. Populated by residents of all ages and stages of life, it incorporates communal amenities with a sparkling outdoor pool and beautifully maintained landscaped grounds.