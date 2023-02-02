House of the Week
Bed 5 | Bath 2 | Car 2
In historical St Aidans Park complex, this outstanding tri-level apartment provides approximately 40 squares of living space. It offers a contemporary lifestyle for families, professionals or retirees.
Once the solid-brick boiler house, the apartment is now one of the largest in the complex, complemented by a private and secure yard. Electric gates open to lush lawns and paved areas that are edged by a treed privacy screen.
The ground-level entry opens to a dramatic voided foyer featuring vertical timber-slat walls and a concealed cellar door. Polished concrete flooring flows throughout this level, which offers living space, three bedrooms and a modern bathroom. It's a family retreat, or five-star guest suite.
Wide stairs lead to a landing where the light-filled study (or fifth bedroom) includes a mezzanine level, built-in bookshelves and a desk overlooking the manicured gardens below.
The first level has expansive open-plan living, dining and kitchen with highlights such as soaring ceilings and spotted-gum engineered flooring. A gas-log fire spreads a cheery glow over the living area, while the dining space can accommodate a crowd when the occasion calls.
Gourmet cooking will be second nature with the culinary conveniences provided in the kitchen - a retractable downdraft extraction system, induction cooktop, 900mm-wide Fisher & Paykel oven, stone-topped island and a butler's pantry with dishwasher and sink.
A glass-balustraded floating staircase with solid Oregon treads, salvaged from the original building, rises to the third level. Here you will find the impressive main suite with east-facing windows - perfect for watching the sun rise over the trees. A salute to the history of the building includes a feature wall of recycled Karri pine (original floorboards) and a wall niche lined with pressed metal from original ceilings. St Aidans Park is a prestigious gated apartment complex surrounded by the landmark original buildings circa 1905. Populated by residents of all ages and stages of life, it incorporates communal amenities with a sparkling outdoor pool and beautifully maintained landscaped grounds.
The unbeatable Kennington position is close to Strathdale shopping centres, Kennington Village, restaurants, cafes, schools, the reservoir and La Trobe University.
