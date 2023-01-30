The Environment Protection Authority (EPA) Victoria has fined an Axedale man for an unlawful burn in his property on a residential street.
The man was reported to the EPA after burning more than 1000 litres of waste.
An inspection on October 28, 2022 found a 15m by 5m pile of ash containing burned metals, fence posts, and building hardware such as screws, bolts, springs, glass, plastics and timber.
The man was fined $1489 and instructed to remove the burnt waste and take it to a facility licensed to accept it.
EPA north-west regional manager Dr Scott Pigdon said there were major concerns due to the proximity of neighbours' homes.
"This was both illegal and hazardous to human health and the environment," he said.
"Several of the things found in the ash pile would have produced toxic smoke as they burned, and the ash and remnants were pollutants that could contaminate the soil.
"Taking waste like this to a properly licensed landfill or recycling facility is the only way to do the right thing by the environment and your community."
Under the Environment Protection Act 2017 and the Infringements Act 2006, the man has the right to have the infringement notice reviewed or be considered by a court.
Members of the public can report pollution by calling EPA's 24-hour hotline on 1300 372 842 or providing details online at epa.vic.gov.au/report-pollution/reporting-pollution.
