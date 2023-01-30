LAWN BOWLS: Golden Square climbs to second, sends Beasties tumbling out of top four

GOLDEN Square has moved into second position, while also sending Bendigo East tumbling out of the top four after their Bendigo midweek pennant lawn bowls match on Monday.
Square outlasted the Beasties 53-49 to win its third game in a row and move from third into second spot with two rounds remaining in the season.
The four-shot defeat ended Bendigo East's four-game winning streak, with the Beasties slipping a rung from fourth to fifth.
Bendigo East's spot in the top four has been taken over by South Bendigo.
The Diggers picked up the maximum 16 points in their 84-38 hiding of White Hills, which has now lost its past two games by a combined 94 shots.
Bendigo produced arguably its best performance of the season in knocking over Kangaroo Flat by 22 shots.
After winning just one of their first six games the Royals have now won three of their past four following their 67-45 victory over the Roos.
And top side Eaglehawk was far too strong at home for Inglewood, recording a 35-shot win, 85-50.
DIVISION 1
Eaglehawk 85 def Inglewood 50.
Phil Godkin 20 tied Rob Day 20, Kaye Rowe 28 def Lindsay Kelly 18, Simon Carter 37 def Laurie Witham 12.
South Bendigo 84 def White Hills 38.
Brad Holland 30 def Jan O'Bree 14, Daryl Rowley 32 def Jim Brennan 12, Matt Robertson 22 def Steve O'Bree 12.
Golden Square 53 def Bendigo East 49.
Brad Marron 12 lt Rob Clough 20, Taylah Marron 19 def Benn Probert 15, Julie Ross 22 def Todd Matthews 14.
Bendigo 67 def Kangaroo Flat 45.
Lee Harris 16 lt Torie Babitsch 19, Luke Hoskin 27 def Phil Jennings 16, Peter O'Neil 24 def Eric White 10.
LADDER - Eaglehawk (133), Golden Square (118), Kangaroo Flat (106), South Bendigo (103), Bendigo East (103), Inglewood (84), Bendigo (78), White Hills (43).
NEXT WEEK, ROUND 13 - Kangaroo Flat v Eaglehawk, Bendigo v Bendigo East, White Hills v Golden Square, South Bendigo v Inglewood.
.........................................
DIVISION 2
Castlemaine 60 def Harcourt 46, Heathcote 58 dr Woodbury 58, Bendigo East 56 def Golden Square 55, Kangaroo Flat 65 def Bendigo 39.
.........................................
DIVISION 3
Castlemaine 59 def Marong 45, Woodbury 68 def Strathfieldsaye 54, Golden Square 63 def Bendigo East 59, Eaglehawk 60 def Kangaroo Flat 56.
.........................................
DIVISION 4
Harcourt 65 def Calivil/Serpentine 64, South Bendigo 56 def White Hills 53, Dingee 67 def Golden Square 52, Bendigo VRI 53 def Campbells Creek 48.
.........................................
DIVISION 5
South Bendigo 46 def Eaglehawk 32, Strathfieldsaye 44 def Bridgewater 29, White Hills 41 def Inglewood 35, Bendigo East 48 def Bendigo 30.
.........................................
DIVISION 6
North Bendigo 76 def South Bendigo 15, Woodbury 46 def Strathfieldsaye 33, Bendigo East 63 def White Hills 31.
