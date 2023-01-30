BDCA finalises squad of 13 for Melbourne Country Week title defence

STRATHDALE-Maristians' star batsman Grant Waldron will lead the Bendigo District Cricket Association's defence of its Melbourne Country Week Provincial Group title.
The BDCA has confirmed a squad of 13 for the Melbourne Country Week carnival that hits off on Monday, February 13.
It's the first Melbourne Country Week carnival to be held since 2020 when Bendigo won the Provincial Group title with a four-wicket win over Ballarat in the grand final.
This year's squad features four members from the victorious 2020 team - Waldron, vice-captain Liam Smith, Kyle Humphrys and Rhys Irwin.
The BDCA team is being coached by Chris Squibb, with the title defence to get under way against Traralgon.
"Waldo as captain of the squad was a fairly easy choice to make," Squibb said on Monday.
"He has a lot of experience and ideas of how he wants to drive the squad and is a great man to deal with.
"We think we've picked a side that is really well geared to playing the short-form of the game and most of the squad has been in excellent form over recent weeks.
"We bat deep and we have a stack of all-rounders."
The squad of 13 features Liam Smith, Kyle Humphrys, Taylor Beard and Rhys Irwin as all-rounders to complement a batting unit that features Waldron, Brayden Stepien, Daniel Clohesy, Clayton Holmes, Tim Wood, Rhys Irwin and Joel Murphy.
There's a plethora of options the BDCA could go with at the top of the order given Stepien, Clohesy, Holmes, Wood and Murphy are all opening batsmen.
Strathdale-Maristians' Matt Wilkinson will be the wicket-keeper for the week, while the bowling unit will revolve around Jack Pysing, Dylan Johnstone, Beard, Irwin and the spin of Smith and Humphrys.
The BDCA squad won't have a warm-up game before the carnival.
The squad will have a final training session at North Bendigo this Sunday morning.
Provincial Group also features Sale-Maffra, Bairnsdale, Traralgon, Ballarat, Geelong, Ferntree Gully, Leongatha, Mornington Peninsula and Latrobe Valley.
The Provincial Group final will be played on the Friday at the Albert Ground.
Melbourne Country Week squad - Grant Waldron (c), Liam Smith (vc), Brayden Stepien, Kyle Humphrys, Daniel Clohesy, Clayton Holmes, Taylor Beard, Tim Wood, Matt Wilkinson, Dylan Johnstone, Rhys Irwin, Joel Murphy, Jack Pysing.
FIXTURE:
Monday - v Traralgon
Tuesday - v Sale-Maffra
Wednesday - v Latrobe Valley
Thursday - v Mornington Peninsula
Venues TBC
AND then there were four.
United, Marong, Mandurang and California Gully are the four teams left standing in the Emu Valley Cricket Association Twenty20 tournament.
The tournament semi-finals will be played on Tuesday night, with defending premier United taking on Marong at Ewing Park and Mandurang hosting California Gully, with both games from 5.30pm.
Both United and Mandurang earned the home finals after finishing on top in their pools, with both teams taking unbeaten records into the semis.
In a move away from its Tuesday night final, the final will instead be played this Sunday from 1.30pm at a venue still to be confirmed.
Meanwhile, there will be three games played in the BDCA's T20 competition this week:
Wednesday - Strathdale-Maristians v Huntly North (Canterbury Park), Bendigo United v Bendigo (QEO).
Thursday - Sandhurst v Golden Square (QEO).
