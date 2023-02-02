Feature Property
Bed 4 | Bath 3 | Car 6
Top pick for luxury and lifestyle must surely be this new listing in highly sought-after Homebush Estate. It boasts a substantial home, trade-quality shedding and resort-style outdoor living.
Stepping through the home's front door, the grand entryway leads you to the heart of the home with warm spotted gum flooring and views of the lush rear garden and alfresco decking.
Open-plan living, with kitchen and dining, has plenty of space for the entire family to gather for meals and entertaining. Fully-glazed doors flood the space with natural light, and provide access to the outdoor decking and private pool area.
The enviable kitchen is both stylish and functional with stone benchtops and dual ovens, 900mm-wide cooktop and an integrated butler's pantry.
Outside is a private oasis with spacious decking, mains-gas barbecue, all-weather roofing, lush gardens, solar-heated pool and a poolside cabana. Multiple driveways lead to the double garage with internal access, as well as expansive shedding with a five-kilowatt roof top solar system.
The property has veggie gardens, fruit trees, a chook run, rainwater storage, irrigation system, a kid's cubby and a sandpit.
An exceptional lifestyle property with something for everyone, and easy access to Strathfieldsaye and Bendigo city.
