Eaglehawk continues team dominance at Victorian Country Track and Field Championships

EAGLEHAWK Athletics Club has extended its run of team dominance at the Victorian Country Track and Field Championships to six titles in a row.
The Hawks retained their hold of the Margaret Saunders Country Cup as the leading team at the three-day championships, which were held at Geelong's John Landy Field and wrapped up on Saturday.
The Hawks, who competed with a team of 54 athletes, won with an aggregate score of 1545 points and were ranked No.1 for both female (887) and male (658).
Eaglehawk's total of 1545 points was well clear of runner-up Geelong Guild (966.5), while South Bendigo finished third with 811 points.
The top 10 also featured Bendigo Harriers (531) in seventh position.
"We certainly had the highest number of entries with 54 and they averaged around five events each with age brackets ranging from under-14s through to the 60-plus category," Eaglehawk Athletics Club president Terry Hicks said.
"Our main goal at the country championships is the team result, so it's great we've been able to come away with the team shield again."
The Hawks won a total of 129 medals across the championships - 39 gold, 46 silver and 44 bronze.
The Hawks' tally of 39 gold medals was bettered by only Geelong Guild's 42.
South Bendigo won 79 medals, including 33 gold, Bendigo Harriers' 47 medals featured 12 gold, while Bendigo University won three medals - all gold - which included two by Avery McDermid, who was named the most outstanding under-16 athlete.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.