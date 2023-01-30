BDCA WOMEN'S: Sandhurst bounces back with win over Goers; Bendigo City on the board

REIGNING premier Sandhurst bounced back from its first loss of the Bendigo District Cricket Association women's first XI season with a seven-wicket victory over Bendigo on Sunday.
In what was the resumption of the competition from the mid-season break, the Dragons beat the Goers with 34 balls up their sleeve.
Sent into bat by the Dragons at Club Court, the Goers were under pressure early in their innings at 4-26 before fighting their way to 6-103.
The resurrection of the Bendigo innings was led by Stephanie Demeo (43 n.o.) and Danielle Flood (18), who together put on a much-needed 54 for the fifth wicket.
Demeo's unbeaten 43 came off 62 balls and included four boundaries.
Sandhurst opening bowler Mel Lowther claimed two of the early wickets to fall on her way to figures of 3-13 off five overs.
Set up by a 46-run opening stand between Amanda O'Neill (22) and Victoria Country representative Kate Shallard (28) the Dragons answered with 3-107, with skipper Maree Pearce finishing the run chase off with an unbeaten 33.
In the other first XI game played on Sunday Strathdale-Maristians had a resounding 10-wicket win over White Hills at Epsom.
The Suns' decision to bowl first paid off when they skittled the Demons for 68, with opening bowler Macey Brereton (2-5) and Paynton Jolliffe (2-7) taking two wickets each.
Only Maddy Best (14 n.o.) and Maeve Caine (13) reached double figures for the Demons.
In reply the Suns coasted to victory with openers Brereton (33 n.o.) and Ruby Demeo (20 n.o.) getting the dob done in 11 overs without losing a wicket as the visitors answered with 0-69 to win their fourth game of the season.
Top side Golden Square defeated West Bendigo by forfeit.
LADDER:
1. Golden Square - 48
2. Sandhurst - 42
3. Bendigo Goers - 30
4. Strathdale - 30
5. Bendigo - 24
6. White Hills - 12
7. West Bendigo - 6
Meanwhile, in the second XI Bendigo City broke through for its first win in its inaugural season with an impressive victory over Golden Square at Albert Roy Reserve.
Featuring an unbeaten 73 from former Collingwood AFLW player Emma Grant, Bendigo City (0-143) defeated Golden Square (2-142) by 10 wickets.
And top side California Gully (2-138) comfortably beat Strathfieldsaye Jets (61) by 77 runs.
LADDER:
1. California Gully - 48
2. Strathfieldsaye - 36
3. Strath Jets - 30
4. Golden Square - 18
5. Bendigo City - 12
