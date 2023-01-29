Bendigo Advertiser
ATHLETICS: Tickell, McDermid earn Victoria Country titles accolades

By Nathan Dole
Updated January 30 2023 - 4:19pm, first published 9:13am
University's Avery McDermid, Geelong Guild's Christian Paynter, and South Bendigo's Logan Tickell. Picture by Scott Sidley

TWO of Athletics Bendigo Region's rising stars, Logan Tickell and Avery McDermid, earned major awards at the weekend's Steigen Victoria Country field and track championships held in Geelong.

