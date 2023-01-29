TWO of Athletics Bendigo Region's rising stars, Logan Tickell and Avery McDermid, earned major awards at the weekend's Steigen Victoria Country field and track championships held in Geelong.
The distance running stars, who are both coached by Birmingham Commonwealth Games marathon runner and cross-country star Andy Buchanan, were in hot form across the three-day meet at John Landy Field.
Tickell's victories in the under-18 3000m in 8:40.28 and 1500m in 3:58.21 earned the Australia Day award for most outstanding male performance.
Previous medallists from Bendigo Region are Lachlan McIntosh, Tim Driesen, Claire McKechnie, Damian Horan, Callum Healey, Denise Snyder, Carly Whitford, Luke Rowlatt and Teleah Hayes.
Competing at his second Victoria Country titles, young gun McDermid claimed the Stuart Hunter Shield as most outstanding under-16 athlete.
The winning run by Uni Pride's young gun began on Friday when he took out the 1500m in 4:11.06.
On the final day of the championships, McDermid lined up in the 800m.
He was at the back of the field approaching the bell lap, but put in a terrific surge to charge to the front and kicked clear to strike gold in a time of 2:01.23 for the two-lap dash.
The Stuart Hunter Shield was first presented in 2004.
Past recipients of the award from Bendigo Region are Sophie Taylor, Jemuel Pryse, Taryn Furletti and James Woods.
The female recipient of this year's Australia Day Medal was Albury's Xylavene Beale.
The Joyce Lockyer Memorial Shield for sportsmanship, encouragement and dedication to their field event/s went to Christian Paynter from Geelong Guild.
Paynter's build-up to the country titles included Athletics Victoria's multi-event championships run in Bendigo where he won gold in the open decathlon.
Winners of the Veteran Athlete of the Meet awards were Wendouree's Angela Williams, 50-plus 800m and 1500m, and Chilwell's Brett Coleman, 40-plus 10,000m in 33.27 minutes.
Eaglehawk's tally of 129 medals was 39 gold, 46 silver, and 44 bronze.
South Bendigo's haul of 33 gold, 29 silver and 17 bronze put the Bloods third on the medals board.
Bendigo Harriers struck gold in 12 events and also earned 17 silver and 18 bronze across the meet.
Although represented by just two athletes, Avery McDermid and Angus Macafee, Bendigo University won three gold medals.
The gold medal race was led by Geelong Guild on 42.
A streak of six consecutive years as Margaret Saunders Country Cup holders as number one club is a record in Eaglehawk's history.
Best streak is nine by South Bendigo from 1999 to 2007.
The Hawks were number one from 2008 to '12.
Bendigo Harriers reigned supreme at the country titles in 2015 and '16 before South Bendigo regained the Cup in 2017, which sparked the Two Blues run to the top.
