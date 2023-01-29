Bendigo District Cricket Association weekend junior scores | PHOTOS

THE undefeated Bendigo United has set Strathdale-Maristians Suns a challenging run-chase in their Bendigo District Cricket Association under-16A match.
The Redbacks made 213 against the Suns on Saturday morning in their clash at Beischer Park in what was the best team batting performance on the first day of round seven.
The best individual under-16A innings was at Tannery Lane where Eaglehawk captain Harvey White made 74 n.o. in his side's 199 against Strathfieldsaye.
In other under-16A games, Maiden Gully Marist compiled 9-164 against Strathfieldsaye Jets, while Huntly North went to stumps at 1-46 after bowling Strathdale-Maristians Blue out for 171.
Strathdale Maristians Suns v Bendigo United 213 (Cail 49, Austin 42, Willits 29; B Ritchie 2-17, Magee 2-23).
Strathfieldsaye v Eaglehawk 199 (White 74*, Adams 35, O'hehir 28; Stevens 3-34).
Maiden Gully Marist 9-164 (Paratene 31*, Thomas 20; Yates 2-12, O'Donnell 2-19, Mould 2-20) v Strathfieldsaye Jets.
Huntly North Epsom 1-46 (Billings 38*) v Strathdale Maristians Blue 171 (Grant 58, Cheng 30; Billings 3-29, S Howie 2-18, N Howie 2-20).
Bendigo United v Sandhurst (no result provided).
Bendigo 8-50 (O McMurray 2-4) v White Hills 4-156 (McMurray 45*, Webb 29*, McMurray 26*, O'Brien 22*; Doyle 2-18).
Eaglehawk 9-67 (McIntosh 3-5, Webster 2-1) v Strathfieldsaye 2-110 (Orr 21*).
Bendigo United 4-121 (Cooney 35*, Kelly 23*; Brandt 2-7) v Strathdale Maristians Suns 7-94 (Brandt 35; Cooney 2-8).
Strathdale Maristians Blue 6-64 (Berry 3-10, Lindsay 2-2) v Maiden Gully Marist 6-77 (Elliott 3-3).
Sandhurst 9-103 (Brown 2-7) def Maiden Gully Marist Gold 2-74.
Golden Square 8-110 (Murphy 3-16) def Maiden Gully Marist Maroon 8-66 (Nihill 3-12, Dupille 2-4).
White Hills 7-138 (Salter 46, Sawyer 39*) def Strathfieldsaye 9-82 (Salter 2-7, Caine 2-11).
Strathdale Maristians Suns 6-125 (Maddren 24*, Eddy 23*; Travaglia 3-2, J Francis 2-8) def Bendigo United 8-92 (Francis 31*; Maddren 3-3, Polglase 2-9).
Strathfieldsaye 6-113 (McIntosh 45*; Ely 2-10, Polson 2-10) def Strathdale Maristians Orange 6-85 (Singh 3-10).
Kangaroo Flat 6-100 (Crocker 24) def Strathdale Maristians Blue 9-49 (McGee 2-0, Smith 2-7).
Maiden Gully Marist 5-87 (Burke 23; Nisbet 3-5) def Eaglehawk 8-57 (Z Cavalier 2-2, Zylan 2-3, James 2-3).
Strathfieldsaye 6-94 (Bourke 2-12) def Maiden Gully Marist Maroon 5-78 (Warren 25*).
Golden Square 2-101 def Kangaroo Flat 5-61-
Maiden Gully Marist Gold 5-100 (Overall 2-9) def Bendigo 8-42 (Brown 2-4).
Sandhurst 6-92 (Shinoy 25*; Mansuri 4-8) def White Hills 8-73 (Matthews 23*; Shinoy 2-0, Winfield 2-8).
