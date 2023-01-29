Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra
Photos

Bendigo District Cricket Association weekend junior scores | PHOTOS

Updated January 30 2023 - 5:29pm, first published 10:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maiden Gully Marist's Aston Clayton takes a catch during Saturday's BDCA under-14A game against Strathdale-Maristians Blue at Kennington Primary School. More pictures online at www.bendigoadvertiser.com.au. Pictures by Noni Hyett
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.