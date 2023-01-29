High-flyers soar on the Loddon River at the Australian Masters | Photos

Bendigo Advertiser
High-flyers soar on the Loddon River at the Australian Masters

AP
By Anthony Pinda
Updated January 29 2023 - 4:50pm, first published 2:25pm
Bridgewater Water Ski Club member Ben Cosgriff set a new personal best on Sunday morning with a 49.5m. Picture by Noni Hyett

Skiers from far and wide were eager to get in the water for one of the sport's most thrilling events on Sunday morning at the Australian Masters.

AP

Anthony Pinda

Journalist

Local News

