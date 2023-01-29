High-flyers soar on the Loddon River at the Australian Masters | Photos

Skiers from far and wide were eager to get in the water for one of the sport's most thrilling events on Sunday morning at the Australian Masters.
Hosted by the Bridgewater Water Ski Club on the Loddon River, the annual tournament's much-awaited jump category launched into action.
Originally scheduled for earlier in the tournament the jump start times were pushed back until Sunday morning in order to make the most of prime conditions - much to the delight of the skiers.
Straight off the bat several of the open men locked in personal bests - including Ben Cosgriff with a 49.5m during the second round.
In addition Corey Saddington posted a 50.7m during round one - also a new best.
The best of the jumps came from Callan Ashcroft who put recent learning experience from a stint in the United States into his action and posted a 52.9m.
Not long after the under-17 girls were on the water for their rounds
Jaycee Ashcroft was the best across both rounds one and two with jumps of 26.9m and 26.5m.
Caitlin Dennis wasn't far behind with a 20.4m and a 21.1m, followed by Georgia Pigdon 16.9m/17.6m.
Bridgewater Water Ski Club president Dean Cosgriff was among the spectators watching during the jumps.
"We've already had quite a few personal bests during the course of the weekend and hopefully later on Sunday we might see some records broken," he said.
"The weather has been fantastic with plenty of great skiing across all of the divisions."
A highlight was using the club's new jump after its previous one was destroyed during the floods which inundated parts of the state in October.
The Australian Masters is the final event skiers can clinch valuable ranking points to qualify for the March Moomba Masters on the Yarra River.
Also on the radar are the Victorian titles which will also be hosted by the BWSC scheduled for March 25-26.
Cosgriff said it was another crucial event for the skiers as they will be vying for ranking pots to be selected for the Victorian team that will head to nationals in April.
Full Masters results will be published by the Bendigo Advertiser in the Tuesday January 31 print edition and online.
