With the school year beginning this week, motorists are being reminded to keep an eye out for the smallest road users travelling to school by foot, bike or car.
Children are some of the most vulnerable road users, with a devastating average of around seven children aged zero to 15 killed each year on Victoria's roads, with close to another 300 suffering injuries.
Drivers are reminded that as students head back to class, school speed zones will be back in force - with expert advice suggesting even a small reduction in speed can save a child's life.
Roads and Road Safety minister Melissa Horne said with hundreds of thousands of students back on public transport and on footpaths, it is vital everyone is alert during school times.
While some school speed zones only operate from 8.00am to 9.30am and from 2.30pm to 4.00pm on weekdays during term, drivers should note some school speed zones are permanent.
"It is crucial we all take extra care on our roads - slowing down in school speeds zones and keeping an eye out for students," Ms Horne said.
"Parents can also help their kids stay safe by practicing and role modelling good road safety habits."
In total, there are over 1400 electronic variable school speed signs in use across the state.
Tips for motorists to keep kids safe travelling to and from school include:
"We all have a role to play in keeping children safe as they get to and from school, we encourage every Victorian to be aware and alert on our roads, especially around schools," Road Safety Victoria head Marcelo Vidales said.
Children can also stay safe by learning about road safety and practicing crossing the road with parents, with more information on the VicRoads website at vicroads.vic.gov.au
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.