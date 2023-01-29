Martin locks in top-30 finish at TPS, Herbert heats up in Dubai

Bendigo golfer Andrew Martin has locked in a top-30 finish at the TPS Victoria on Sunday.
Martin carded his best round of the week to finish at 13-under on the leaderboard (67-69-69-66=271).
His front nine at Rosebud Country Club on Sunday was nearly error free with three birdies, five pars and one bogey (33).
He then shot another 33 on the back which included six pars, one eagle, one birdie and one bogey.
The eagle on the par-five 16th helped him jump up the leaderboard and score valuable order of merit points.
Martin will look for more top results in the remaining PGA Tour of Australasia events as once the season wraps up in late March 2023 the top-five on the OOM receive a life-changing opportunity - DP World Tour card exemptions.
Earlier in the season he scored his second professional victory at Moonah Links for the Victorian PGA Championship after going head-to-head against big-hitter Lincoln Tighe in a sudden-death playoff that lasted five holes.
Meanwhile over in the Arabian Gulf, fellow Bendigo golfer Lucas Herbert is in the mix at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic.
After the second round Herbert was at eight-under par, only two shots behind a trio of leaders (Richard Bland, Thomas Pieters and Michael Thorbjornsen (a) at ten-under ahead of Sunday's third round.
Due to unprecedented wet weather that lashed the United Arab Emirates' coast line, there have been non-stop delays to the tournament and it is now scheduled to conclude on Monday evening AEDT.
The annual competition at the Emirates Golf Club holds a special place in Herbert's heart as it's where he secured his first ever victory as a professional.
On Australia Day 2020 he defeated South African Christiaan Bezuidenhout in a playoff en route to his maiden victory.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.