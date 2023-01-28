The first Australian modified tractor pull was held at the Elmore Field Days in 1976, and last year the Elmore Events Centre was excited to bring the tractor pull back to where it all began.
The Elmore Field Days committee, St Joseph's Primary School Rochester and Down Under Modified Tractor Pulling Association (Down Under MTPA) partnered together to present the event, which organisers said was a great success.
This year, on March 18, the crew will be back, hoping this will be the best year yet.
"We are planning for a huge event in 2023, with not only the Tractor Pull ran by Down Under MTPA, but also truck and car displays and even hot wheels stunt team," Elmore Tractor Pull committee member Grant Shawcross said.
"We are also looking forward to seeing a new local tractor that has recently been purchased from New Zealand."
At a tractor pull, a modified tractor pulls a weighted sled along a 11m wide 100m long dirt track.
As it pulls the sled further the more forward, the weight goes on the sled causing the sled to get harder to pull.
Tractor pulling is known as most powerful motorsport due to some tractors having more than one engine with some of them being over 1000hp.
This year, Matt Mignay and the Hotwheels Stunt Team shows will be running at 3pm and half time.
They are also bringing their Mack truck and setting up the Hotwheels trailer, with all the latest Hotwheels tracks and cars for the kids to try, and a colouring in section to keep everyone interested throughout the day.
Head to facebook.com/elmoretractorpull for up-to-date information and purchase tickets at 123tix.com.au/events/35834/elmore-tractor-pull
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
