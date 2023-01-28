LAWN BOWLS: They are outside the top four, but Beasties, Hawks claim pair of big scalps

DESPITE being outside the top four, Bendigo East and Eaglehawk proved just what dangerous sides they are in Bendigo weekend pennant lawn bowls on Saturday.
The Beasties (5th) and Hawks (6th) both won their fourth games in a row and did so by beating what had been the top two sides on the ladder.
Bendigo East knocked over three-time defending premier South Bendigo, while the Hawks claimed the big scalp of ladder-leader Moama at Moama.
The Beasties ended a run of six losses in a row against South Bendigo in the most impressive of style, recording an all-rinks-up win over the Diggers at home by 21 shots.
The Beasties - minus skipper David Keenan as a late withdrawal - won 86-65 as the Diggers failed to earn a point for the first time in their past 32 games.
"It was a really good game of bowls and to be fair, the score probably didn't reflect just how tight it was," Bendigo East skipper Marc Smith said.
"I thought in particular the way the rinks of Aaron Tomkins and Andrew Cullen fought to win their games was really important and those two points they both picked up were worth a lot to us."
Both Tomkins and Cullen won their rinks by one shot each, while Smith overcame an 11-4 deficit early to beat Brad Holland 22-13.
And the East rink of Darren Burgess made it seven wins in a row with a 24-14 victory over Liam Crapper.
* Eaglehawk kept its finals pulse flickering with a 74-68 victory over Moama.
Despite the Hawks having won four in a row, they still face a tough ask to qualify for the finals given they are 21 points outside the top four with three rounds remaining.
But Saturday's six-shot win shows if they can fight their way into the finals their best is good enough to beat any side given they have also knocked over other top four sides in South Bendigo and Golden Square.
Moama, which welcomed back Scottish legend Alex Marshall, won three of the rinks, but it was the decisive 33-7 victory by Dean Carter over Kevin Brennan that was enough to get the Hawks over the line.
* Bendigo has moved into second position and is just two points behind ladder-leader Moama after thumping Inglewood by 58 shots at home.
The Royals crushed the Woodies 111-53, with Inglewood having now gone four games in a row losing all four rinks.
* Golden Square won its third game in a row and held onto fourth position with an 84-69 victory at Castlemaine.
* Marong lifted itself off the bottom of the ladder and ended a seven-game losing streak with a 79-70 away win over Kangaroo Flat.
DIVISION 1
Eaglehawk 74 def Moama 68.
Dean Carter 33 def Kevin Brennan 7, Lachlan Bowland 16 lt Kevin Anderson 22, Tony Ellis 12 lt Cameron Keenan 18, Simon Carter 13 lt Alex Marshall 21.
Golden Square 84 def Castlemaine 69.
Greg Podesta 21 def Peter Brain 11, Brad Marron 20 lt Rod Phillips 22, Travis Berry 23 tied Greg Brain 23, Graham Edwards 20 def Lachlan Darroch 13.
Bendigo East 86 def South Bendigo 65.
Marc Smith 22 def Brad Holland 13, Darren Burgess 24 def Liam Crapper 14, Aaron Tomkins 22 def Matt Robertson 21, Andrew Cullen 18 def Max Rowley 17.
Bendigo 111 def Inglewood 53.
Luke Hoskin 24 def Rob Day 13, Brayden Byrne 34 def Mal McLean 12, Ian Ross 31 def Ian Chamberlain 13, Andrew Brown 22 def Wade Roberts 15.
Marong 79 def Kangaroo Flat 70.
Mark Dickins 20 def Cameron Wilson 11, Daniel Fulton 12 lt Barry Anset 24, Darren Marshall 31 def Paul Moller 14, Graeme Fawcett 16 lt Travis Kelly 21.
............................................
DIVISION 2
White Hills 88 def Eaglehawk 60, Kangaroo Flat 75 def Strathfieldsaye 73, Bendigo 84 def Golden Square 63, Harcourt 82 def Bendigo East 74.
............................................
DIVISION 3
South Bendigo 83 def North Bendigo 66, Strathfieldsaye 79 def Kangaroo Flat 68, Serpentine 94 def Bendigo 61, Bendigo East 109 def Heathcote 76.
............................................
DIVISION 4
Eaglehawk 110 def South Bendigo 67, Woodbury 91 def White Hills 77, Marong 98 def Castlemaine 47, Golden Square 89 def Bendigo East 68.
............................................
DIVISION 5
Inglewood 88 def Campbells Creek 77, Kangaroo Flat 90 def Strathfieldsaye 62, Castlemaine 117 def Marong 50, Dingee 82 def Calivil 76.
............................................
DIVISION 6
Marong 72 def Bridgewater 67, Kangaroo Flat 97 def South Bendigo 64, Harcourt 91 def Woodbury 69, Bendigo 104 def White Hills 45.
............................................
DIVISION 7
North Bendigo 63 def Harcourt 48, Kangaroo Flat 76 def South Bendigo 43, Heathcote 68 def Golden Square 51, Bendigo VRI 67 def Bendigo East 53.
............................................
DIVISION 8
Kangaroo Flat 83 def Woodbury 32, Eaglehawk def Bendigo VRI (forfeit).
