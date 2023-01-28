Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

LAWN BOWLS: They are outside the top four, but Beasties, Hawks claim pair of big scalps

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated January 29 2023 - 11:07am, first published 10:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marong third Connor Fry prepares to bowl during Saturday's 79-70 win over Kangaroo Flat. The Panthers climbed off the bottom of the ladder. Picture by Luke West

DESPITE being outside the top four, Bendigo East and Eaglehawk proved just what dangerous sides they are in Bendigo weekend pennant lawn bowls on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.