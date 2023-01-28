BDCA ROUND 11: Just six points separating third to sixth as finals race tightens up

THE race for the last two spots in the Bendigo District Cricket Association finals has tightened up after Kangaroo Flat and Bendigo both missed the chance to consolidate their top-four positions on Saturday.
While Strathdale-Maristians (63) and Strathfieldsaye (57) have cleared out in the top two positions, there is now just six points separating Kangaroo Flat (39), Golden Square (39), Bendigo (36) and Eaglehawk (33) from third to sixth, with White Hills another half-a-game back in seventh.
Eaglehawk has strung together back-to-back wins for the first time this season, and in doing so on Saturday kept itself in the finals mix with six rounds to go.
The Hawks followed up last week's win over Bendigo United with a six-wicket victory over Bendigo at Canterbury Park.
Experienced batsman Anthony West made it two half-centuries in as many innings after returning to the first XI last week as his 54 n.o. helped to guide the Hawks over the line.
Chasing Bendigo's 171, the Hawks had 30 balls left up their sleeve as they answered with 4-172.
Coming in during the 18th over with Eaglehawk 3-58, West's unbeaten 54 followed on from his 57 against Bendigo United last week.
West looked in good touch from the outset, with his innings including a 72-run fourth-wicket partnership with Cam McGlashan (37) and an unbroken 42-run stand with Angus Chisholm (19 n.o.) to close out the successful run-chase.
Off-spinner Kyle Humphrys (2-40) was the only multiple wicket-taker for the Goers, while wicket-keeper Xavier Ryan claimed stumping dismissals of both Hawks' openers Aaron Monro (7) and Ben Williams (29).
Earlier, Chisholm (2-20), skipper Nick Farley (2-47), left-arm spinner Nathan Walsh (2-31) and Monro (2-20) all took two wickets for the Hawks after the Goers won the toss and batted.
Chisholm's two scalps included the competition's leading run-scorer and Goers captain James Ryan (12), who was caught by Tain Piercy.
Coming in at 5-101, Dylan Johnstone (39) struck five boundaries and one six as he top-scored for the Goers, who were bowled out with 15 balls left unused in their innings.
* Sandhurst conjured an upset win over Kangaroo Flat at Weeroona Oval after finally striking form with the bat.
Having had to bowl first in seven of their previous nine games, the Dragons made the most of the Roos' invitation to bat first.
The Roos' decision to bowl first reaped dividends early when Adam Burns bowled Sandhurst opener Liam Stubbings (0) on the fifth ball of the day.
But the Dragons put the early hiccup behind them to belt 4-263 off their 45 overs.
The innings featured a strong return to form by skipper Joel Murphy, who having had a top score of 29 from his first eight trips to the crease of the season cracked 93 off 104 balls with seven fours and three sixes.
Murphy shared in an 89-run stand for the second wicket with Jasper Langley (46) and 104 for the third with Taylor Beard (78).
Beard's 78 - his third score above 50 for the season - came off just 58 balls with six fours and five sixes.
Opening bowlers Burns (2-56) and Brent Hamblin (2-49) both picked up two wickets for the Roos, who having one stage been 2-163 in reply were all out in the 44th over for 247 to fall 16 runs short.
Kangaroo Flat captain Jake Klemm's sparkling form continued, with his 54 off 46 his fourth score above 50 in his past five innings.
Klemm's innings came to a close in the 29th over when brilliantly caught by a leaping Nick Gladman off Zac Sims (1-30).
The Klemm dismissal had come soon after his brother, Dylan Klemm (48), was caught by Jasper Langley at long-on off Ben Yarwood (2-21), with the pair of wickets within 10 runs of each other giving the Dragons the impetus to go on and win just their second game of the season.
Having helped set the win up with the bat, Murphy later had an impact with the ball and in the field as well, taking 2-21 and also being involved in two run outs.
The win came in what was Joel Schneider's 100th first XI game for the Dragons - a milestone a long time coming given Schneider's previous first XI match had been in 2017-18.
Meanwhile, there was a highlight in the second XI clash between the Dragons and Roos at Dower Park, with Sandhurst's Alex Winfield taking a hat-trick.
Winfield's 5-30 included the dismissals of the Roos' Josh Hull (bowled), Caydyn Kearin (caught) and Cameron Salmon (caught) in consecutive deliveries.
* Golden Square has fought its way back into the top four after winning its third game in a row.
The Bulldogs won a thriller against Bendigo United by five runs at Harry Trott Oval as their score of 166 just proved to be enough.
Again, the Bulldogs' innings was anchored by captain Liam Smith, who for the fifth game in a row was his side's top-scorer.
Smith compiled 68 off 124 balls to now have 318 runs from his past five hits.
Smith and Jack Keating (24) had to negotiate the Bulldogs through a tricky period early after the visitors had been 2-15 in the third over, with openers Scott Trollope (5) and Jake Higgins (0) having both been dismissed by the Redbacks' Sam Langley (2-10).
All six Bendigo United bowlers took at least one wicket, with Josh Thurston finishing with 3-42.
After falling cheaply with the bat early in the day, Trollope later played a major part with the ball for the the Bulldogs in defending their score.
Trollope's haul of 4-31 included taking three of the last four wickets to fall as the Redbacks were dismissed for 161 in reply.
The Redbacks had been 7-149 and needing 17 to win off 20 balls, but lost 3-12 to be bowled out on the first ball of the final over.
The best partnership of the innings was the 44 top-scorer Harry Donegan (34) and Riley Treloar (21) put on for the second wicket.
* Strathfieldsaye continued its recent dominance of White Hills, beating the Demons for a fourth-straight time with a 17-run victory at Scott Street.
The Jets scored 206 batting first with the innings featuring a half-century to Campbell Love (53), while No.3 Nayana Fernando (48) made his highest score of the season.
Love's 53 off 81 balls at No.6 was his second half-century in his past three hits.
Demons' spinner Jack Bourke picked up three of the first four wickets to fall - including in-form Jets' captain Ben Devanny (5) lbw - on his way to 3-37.
In defence of their total the Jets struck a huge blow early when White Hills' dangerman Brayden Stepien (9) chopped a Chathura Damith (3-31) delivery onto his stumps to be back in the sheds in the second over.
The Demons had later made their way to 4-150 in the 35th over, but the dismissal of Ollie Geary (13) signalled the beginning of the end for the home side, who lost 6-39 to be all out for 189.
Skipper Mitch Winter-Irving with 48 off 68 and Ben Irvine (36) - again opening the batting with Wian Van Zyl still in Hong Kong - led the Demons with the bat.
Coming off five-for last week, Jets' left-arm spinner Savith Priyan didn't take long to have his first impact with the ball.
With the second ball he bowled Priyan (3-36) had Irvine caught at long-off by Jed Rodda in what was the first of his three wickets.
Priyan was also responsible for the direct hit run-out of the Demons' Gavin Bowles (20) from cover point.
* Strathdale-Maristians' James Barri narrowly missed what would have been a maiden first XI century in the Suns' win over Huntly North at Strauch Reserve.
Given the chance to bat at No.3 in the absence of Grant Waldron, Barri grasped it with both hands, making 97 in the Suns' 3-251 batting first.
Barri cracked nine boundaries during his 98-ball innings, with he and opener Daniel Clohesy (78) putting on 127 for the second wicket.
Skipper Shane Gilchrist (2-41) - one of eight bowlers used - took two of the three wickets to fall for the Power, who to their credit given the vast gulf between the two teams batted out their 45 overs in reply.
Against the unbeaten flag favourites the Power produced their best batting performance of the season in making 6-200, with their top three batsmen Sandun Ranathunga (65 n.o.), Ryan Grundy (31) and Jarrod Harris (31) combining to make 127.
In his first XI debut Charlie Ryan took the bowling honours for the Suns with 3-32 off nine overs.
