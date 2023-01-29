EVCA ROUND 7, DAY 1: Runs flow freely for Crows, Rangas with scores over 300

SPRING Gully and Mandurang both plundered scores of more than 300 in Saturday's start to round seven of the Emu Valley Cricket Association.
The Rangas posted the highest score of the day, making the most of the invitation to bat first by compiling 8-318 against Axe Creek at Longlea.
The Mandurang innings was highlighted by a 185-run partnership for the third wicket between Corey Dickins and Matt Pask.
From 2-47 Dickins and Pask took the Rangas to 232, with Dickins cracking a century.
Dickins made 103 to continue his consistent form with the bat.
Dickins now has scores of 103, 56 and 58 in his past three innings.
Pask fell just short of a century when his knock ended on 93 - his fourth score above 50 from six innings this season.
While Dickins and Pask were the mainstay of the innings, the Rangas also had Linton Colclough chip in with 31.
Mandurang has now made 595 runs in its past two games after also making 277 against Spring Gully the previous round.
Manish Negi (3-46) and Ash Dixon (2-60) were multiple wicket-takers for the Cowboys.
* Spring Gully regained form with the bat in its game against West Bendigo at Ken Wust Oval.
A week after being skittled for just 138 by Mandurang the Crows hit back by making 307.
Nine of the Crows' batsmen made it to double figures, with Rhys Webb and Jesse Marciano both smacking half-centuries.
Webb struck eight fours and three sixes in making 81 off 111 balls, while Marciano compiled 72 with nine fours and two sixes.
Batting at No.3, Marcianio's innings began in the first over after Ben Daley (0) was trapped lbw by Tarran Kilcullen.
The Crows had three partnerships of 50-plus during their innings.
Marciano put on 60 for the second wicket with Wes Hopcott (11) and 65 for the third with Lachlan Brook (36), while there was also a 58-run stand for sixth wicket between Webb and Jake Donegan (27).
Jacob Floyd (5-106) and Kilcullen (3-68) combined to take eight wickets for the Redbacks.
Floyd's five-for included the dismissal of Webb, who was caught by Travis O'Connell.
* Emu Creek's Todd Brown was rewarded for his 29 overs of toil by bagging six wickets against Sedgwick at Club Court.
One of nine bowlers used by the Emus, Brown snared 6-45 as the Rams were bowled out for 210.
Brown's six wickets included the last five of the innings as the Rams lost 5-17 having been 5-193.
Brown is the third Emu Creek bowler this season to take at least five wickets in an innings alongside co-captains Tyrone Downie (7-29 v Marong) and Luke Bennett (5-47 v Mandurang).
As well as Brown's six-for the Emus also had opening bowlers Bennett (2-29) and Downie (2-43) take two wickets each.
Bailey Ilsley (39) and Greg Thomas (42) got the Rams' innings away with a 66-run partnership for the opening wicket, while veteran Scott McKenzie later top-scored with 43 batting at No.7.
* David Blume was the mainstay of Marong's innings against California Gully at home.
Blume spent more than four hours at the crease and faced 197 balls in making 92 in the Panthers' 215.
Blume started his innings in the fifth over with the score 1-9 and batted through until he was the seventh wicket to fall in the 70th over with the score on 179.
The Panthers' innings also featured 48 from opener Duane Anderson, whose knock ended when he was dismissed hit wicket off the bowling of Brad Webster.
Webster (2-46), Eathan Collins (2-27), who dismissed Blume, and Geoff West (2-45) all took two wickets for the Cobras, who bowled first after losing the toss for the first time this season.
Reigning Upper Loddon Cricket Association premier Arnold has slipped to the bottom of the ladder following a 17-run loss to Wedderburn on Saturday.
Coming off a six-wicket bag last week Wedderburn's Tom Kirk picked up another four to help bowl the Redbacks out for 103 after Arnold won the toss and batted.
Kirk claimed 4-26 off seven overs, while Nathan Holt picked up a tidy 3-12.
Opener Ryan Metelmann (22) was the only Arnold batsmen to make more than 20.
Wedderburn replied with 4-120 to keep hold of top spot on the ladder, with Isaac Holt's quickfire 42 off 33 with eight fours the game's highest score.
In Saturday's other match Boort-Yando comfortably beat Bridgewater.
Only Tom Staniforth (31) scored in double figures for Bridgewater as the Bulls were all out for 71 batting first.
Boort-Yando had four bowlers take multiple wickets led by Blake Slatter's 3-9.
Boort-Yando took 26 overs to answer with 4-75 and beat Bridgewater for the third time this season.
LADDER:
1. Wedderburn - 48
2. Kingower - 39
3. Boort-Yando - 33
4. Bridgewater - 30
5. Arnold - 30
