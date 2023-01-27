Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

One in three paramedics injured on job: research

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated January 29 2023 - 2:48pm, first published January 28 2023 - 10:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More than 7000 paramedics injured in six years, research says

Paramedics in Victoria have a higher rate of work-related injuries than other Australian workers, new research shows.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.