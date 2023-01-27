Winning treble for Douglas, Laugher at Shepparton

THE trainer-driver combination of Jack Laugher and Julie Douglas played a starring role as Bendigo region participants dominated Friday night's harness racing meeting at Shepparton.
Ahead of a big night at Tabcorp Park Melton on Saturday, Douglas and Laugher notched up a winning treble with victories by Cmonbabylitemyfire, Didshedoit and Sport Mental.
It continued a big week, in particular, for the 23-year-old reinsman, who had only four drives at Shepparton.
His treble added to a double at Stawell on Thursday aboard the John Tormey-trained Terroroan and Classically Smooth for Junortoun trainer Dylan Marshall.
A trip to Cranbourne that night produced a pair of seconds from four drives.
Laugher kick-started his week with a feature race win in the Central Victorian Pacing Championship aboard Double The Hunter at St Arnaud on Monday, before adding single victories at Mildura on Tuesday night and Kilmore on Wednesday.
His Kilmore win on Roll With Ron was also for the Douglas stable.
READ MORE:
Douglas and Laugher were quick to make their presence felt, combining for the first two winners on the program at Shepparton.
A relatively new stable acquisition, Cmonbabylitemyfire won for the third time in 12 starts for the Douglas team since her October arrival.
Originally trained by John Yeomans and later by Rebecca Brewer, the seven-year-old mare picked up her fourth career win in 53 starts.
Fellow mare Didshedoit boosted her overall career record to six wins from 39 starts with a convincing frontrunning 8.2-metre victory.
The treble was completed with a stirring win by the former Colin Godden-trained pacer Sport Mental.
Having only her second run for the Strathfieldsaye-based stable, the seven-year-old mare came from four back on the pegs at the bell to push up on the inside in the home straight and just overhaul the pacemaker Wonga Lake in the shadows of the post.
Sport Mental was well backed into favourtism at $3.80 and saluted for the 11th time in 82 starts.
While they were denied a victory with Wonga Lake, the trainer-driver combination of Kate Hargreaves and Shannon O'Sullivan found the winner's circle with Wipe The Canvas.
The five-year-old mare, who was initially trained by Julie and Glenn Douglas, broke her maiden at start number 22 by gradually edging past Epic Orion in the straight, after Leigh Sutton had attempted to lead all the way on the Colin Godden-trained gelding.
It was trainer Hargreaves' fifth winner of the month.
Fresh from a driving treble at Mildura on Tuesday, Michelle Phillips added her eighth win of the new season with a victory aboard Kimora Saffi in the fourth heat of the Vicbred Platinum Trotting Mares Sprint Championship.
The four-year-old, who is trained by Phillips at Bendigo, won for the fourth time in 18 starts.
Only eight of those starts have come with Phillips as her official trainer, with the 25-year-old having notched up two wins with the daughter of Great Success, the first of which was in a heat of the Vicbred Super Series for three-year-old trotting fillies at Maryborough last month.
She finished a creditable sixth in the final on New Year's Eve.
Also at Shepparton, the Maree Campbell-trained Belittled broke through for his first win in nearly 12 months with an exciting victory in the NR 55 to 64 pace.
The seven-year-old gelding, driven by Ewa Justice, poked though late in the sprint lane to overtake Joshua Richard and record a 1.5-metre win.
A consistent performer for Maree and Paul Campbell at Maiden Gully, Belittled has now won nine races and been placed 22 times in 78 starts for $86,890 in stakes earnings.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.