Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Winning treble for Douglas, Laugher at Shepparton

By Kieran Iles
Updated January 28 2023 - 6:40am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo's Jack Laugher continued his blistering start to the 2023 harness racing season by steering home a treble for the Julie Douglas stable at Shepparton on Friday night. File picture by Stuart McCormick

THE trainer-driver combination of Jack Laugher and Julie Douglas played a starring role as Bendigo region participants dominated Friday night's harness racing meeting at Shepparton.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.