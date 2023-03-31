STAR Bendigo galloper Just Folk looks ideally placed to deliver a hometown victory in the Listed Golden Mile on Saturday.
Bendigo trainer Josh Julius could not be more upbeat about the chances of his dual Group 2 winner in the $200,000 feature event at Bendigo racecourse.
Making a somewhat rare appearance on his home track, Just Folk sits equal-third in the line of betting at $8 on the fixed odds market, following an eye-catching first-up effort in the Group 3 Shaftesbury Avenue Handicap (1400m) at Flemington three weeks ago.
The six-year-old gelding, who will again be ridden by popular Swan Hill jockey Harry Coffey, hit the line strongly at Flemington to finish 2.4 lengths behind the winner Scallopini in an excellent return to racing.
Julius said Just Folk had come through his first-up run exceptionally well and had plenty of things working in his favour in a solid edition of the Golden Mile, headlined by the hometown chance, the Nick Ryan-trained Munhamek ($2.50) and last-start Echuca Cup winner Here To Shock ($6.50).
"He likes three-weeks between runs and his work on Tuesday morning was really good," Julius said.
"We drew well for him (barrier eight). I probably would have preferred to have seen some of the more favoured runners drawn a bit worse than they did. They've drawn pretty favourably, but it is what it is.
"We're in the market, we've got a home track advantage and he's fit and well.
"He ticks quite a few boxes. It might not be wet enough to be ideal for us, but there's plenty of cushion out there. Even if it is a good 4 surface, it's certainly going to be on the giving side of 4, which I think is all we'll need."
While his best form has undoubtedly been on wet tracks, including both of his Group 2 victories in the Crystal Mile at Moonee Valley in 2021 and the Ajax Stakes at Rosehill last year, Just Folk does boast a win on a good surface.
He has fared admirably in three runs on his home track for a win and a placing from three starts, the most recent a brave second in last year's Listed Seymour Cup (1600m) when carrying 60kg.
The son of Magnus on that occasion conceded 3.5kgs to So Si Bon, who finished fifth, and between 4kg and 6kg to the rest of the field, including the winner Noname Lane.
It is his trainer's belief that Just Folk is 'very underestimated' on top of the ground.
"I know his form reads best on really rain-affected ground, but he has run some very good races on top of the ground in top company," Julius said.
"We certainly don't not go to the races because the ground is dry. We know he will give a good account of himself.
"But if there's a bit of moisture in there and he can get his toe in, even better for him."
Julius, who has called Bendigo home for the past seven years and whose stable is located directly across the road from the racecourse, would dearly love to give a big crowd of locals something to cheer about on Saturday.
He is striving to become the third local to win the 1600m classic.
Former Bendigo trainer Todd Rawiller won the inaugural race in 2006 with Chiack, while Mathew Enright, who has a horse in the final event on the nine-race program on Saturday making his Australian debut, won the third edition in 2008 with Majestical.
"I definitely regard myself as a local ... Bendigo is home, " Julius said.
"We've been pretty lucky along the way to not only have him (Just Folk), but Super Girl.
"I hadn't trained a city winner before I got here and now I have five or six.
READ MORE:
"Short of the Bendigo Cup, the Golden Mile is certainly the next one in line for the locals to aim at.
"And obviously any race on this day. There's the Guineas and the two-year-old dash (VOBIS Gold Rush) that Danny Curran, being a local, had success in before (with The Big Dance).
"It's probably our feature day, to be fair. There are more good races than just the one cup race on cup day.
"It falls at a really good time for the community in Bendigo. The footy hasn't started, the cricket has finished and it's the weekend before Easter.
"It's primed to be a really good weekend."
Munhamek - $2.50
Here To Shock - $6.50
Just Folk, Quality Time - $8
Visinari, Another One - $11
Inspirational Girl - $18
Earlswood - $21
Rambler Rebel - $23
D'aguiler - $26
Laure Me In, Prince Helena - $51
