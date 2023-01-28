Selwood to share journey back where it started in Bendigo as part of Retirement Tour

The story has been well documented - the former St Therese's junior whose draft year with the Bendigo Pioneers in 2006 was curtailed by a knee injury that prompted his surgeon to tell his father Bryce "if the kid plans on playing football for a long time, I hope he's good at it early days because I don't think he'll last that long" goes on to carve out an AFL career most can only dream of in terms of both individual and team accolades.