Selwood to share journey back where it started in Bendigo as part of Retirement Tour

IT'S only fitting that the Joel Selwood Retirement Tour should be making a stop in Bendigo next month.
For it's Bendigo where the foundation in which Selwood forged his legendary AFL career with Geelong was laid.
The story has been well documented - the former St Therese's junior whose draft year with the Bendigo Pioneers in 2006 was curtailed by a knee injury that prompted his surgeon to tell his father Bryce "if the kid plans on playing football for a long time, I hope he's good at it early days because I don't think he'll last that long" goes on to carve out an AFL career most can only dream of in terms of both individual and team accolades.
A club record 355 games with the Cats, four premierships, three best and fairests, six All-Australians, plus the league's most games as captain (245) and finals played (40).
Selwood, 34, will share his journey from Bendigo through to becoming arguably the most revered Geelong player of all-time at the All Seasons on February 15.
"I'm looking forward to coming back to Bendigo and being able to share a bit of an insight as to what it has been like over the journey," Selwood said at the weekend.
"I'm sure last year will take up a fair bit of the conversation, but it will be good to see some familiar faces and be able to give a thankyou to where I did get my start."
"Last year" of course being the fairytale finish to Selwood's career when he bowed out of the game in the most exhilarating of circumstances - a fourth flag with an 81-point belting of Sydney in a grand final where he was one of the best on the ground before holding aloft the premiership cup as captain.
Four months on Selwood is in the early throes of retirement - although, he doesn't look at it quite like that.
"A change of occupation is what I call it... I'm still a bit too young to be calling it a retirement," said Selwood, who has taken up a leadership role with NRL club Melbourne Storm.
"Life has been fast with the Storm, which have had a busy past couple of weeks in Geelong preparing for the season ahead. It has been good to work with the leaders ahead of the season and experience a different sport.
"I'm also a father-to-be in the next month, so that's going to be very full-on."
With his former team-mates at the Cats back on the track for pre-season training, Selwood says he hasn't had any itchy feet yet about wanting to be slogging it out with them like he had the previous 15 years.
"I really am content that it was the right time for me to finish. I had a little bit of juice left, but not enough for another year," Selwood said.
"I'm not missing training yet, but I do miss the locker room and I'm sure there will be a time when I miss playing, but it's not just yet."
Tickets for the show at the All Seasons are available at www.eventbrite.com.au/e/joel-selwood-farewell-tour-bendigo-show-wednesday-feb-15-tickets-512191387227
Selwood will also be back in Bendigo on Saturday, March 25, for "A Night With The Captains" with great mate and former St Kilda skipper Jarryn Geary at Canterbury Park on March 25.
