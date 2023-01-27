New Bendigo Jockey Club CEO is up and running

ENHANCING the customer race-day experience and strengthening ties with the community will be priorities for the Bendigo Jockey Club's new chief executive officer Rob Heinjus.
Nearly two months into the role, Heinjus has been quick to find his feet and has hit the ground running during what is traditionally a quieter period of the year for the club, with no meetings scheduled at the White Hills racecourse from early December to mid-February.
After an initial few weeks on the job in December, the 47-year-old was joined in Bendigo two weeks ago by his wife Tiffany and a few weeks earlier by daughter Ella, 11.
They say first impressions are often lasting ones.
If that's the case, Heinjus knows he's on a winner in his new role.
"The initial take away is that this is a club that wants to progress and an organisation committed to remaining connected to the community and wants to find ways to evolve," Heinjus said.
"It has a great team. It's only a small staff or smallish workforce, but it's a team that is engaged and wants to come along for that journey. They are all committed and skilled in what they do, so I am really excited to be working with them all.
"And from a board perspective, we've got a good cross-section of members from the community here.
"They love their racing and they are all absolutely committed to the racing club. I have a great canvas to work with, so its really exciting."
Racing and sport has always been a passion for Heinjus, who spent more than 20 years working across the sporting landscape, most specifically to his new role, a five-year stint in racing operations at the South Australian Jockey Club (SAJC) in Morphettville, up until late 2019.
But it was his next move that surprised friends and former racing colleagues, and even Heinjus himself.
If you thought racing and aged care couldn't be any further apart, you'd likely be right, but it was the latter where he found his new calling as the senior executive for one of South Australia's largest care providers.
It was a move he is not afraid to admit took him well out of his comfort zone, but he has no doubt it left him better equipped to handle the many and varied challenges that lay ahead in his new role.
"I enjoyed my time at the SAJC, but an opportunity came up in aged care, which I wasn't looking for. It was presented to me," he said.
"I was really keen to explore my own development and opportunities in a different space.
"There was a lot of investment going on and a lot of change going on in that sector, so I jumped at it. It was interesting timing. We had a Royal Commission (into aged care) and then, three months later, COVID hit.
"I stepped into something that was well out of my comfort zone in a sector I really knew nothing about, to be frank. But what I did know was how to support and lead teams and I know how to think from the perspective of consumers - what people want.
"In the aged care sector there is a client mentality and we had to think about how we adjusted our business to meet the needs of the changing client base."
Heinjus insisted the lessons he learned could readily be applied to racing and would hold him in good stead at the BJC.
"In reality, racing has very similar challenges, where the model we operated with years ago is changing," he said.
"It's easier now, more than ever, to sit at home and consume the sport from your lounge room, on your phone, or online. You don't need to come to the races anymore. So, we need to find ways to connect with the community effectively to draw people here.
"Why would you want to come to Bendigo racecourse? Well, I know there are great functions here, they give great service, people will look after me and the club is connected to the community. The club has to be relevant in the community and helping achieve that excites me."
Far from having closed the door on racing following his departure from Morphettville, Heinjus continued to keep tabs on industry developments and also prospective job opportunities.
As it eventuated, Bendigo held plenty of appeal.
"I'd always kept my eyes open and still had friends working in racing and I'd been here before," Heinjus said.
"When I was at Morphettville, we would go and check out racecourses around the country. One thing I absolutely knew of was the reputation of Bernie (BJC curator Bernard Hopkins) and the wonderful track. I knew when deciding to make the shift interstate, that part of what Bendigo does is as good as anywhere.
"In reality, the Bendigo track is as good as any track in Victoria and one of the best in Australia. To be honest, I was besotted by the opportunity here. I love the regional feel."
Heinjus, who replaced Bendigo-bred Aaron Hearps as CEO, followed a line of recent South Australians to have taken on the role, including the former head of Thoroughbred Racing South Australia Ian Hart (2012-14) and Jason Paech (2015-2016). Not surprisingly, he rated race day attendances as one of the greatest challenges facing racing clubs everywhere, including Bendigo.
"We can reflect on glory days when there were 15,000 people (at the races), but it's going to be really difficult for all clubs that race regularly to maintain that level of attendance," he said.
"The Bendigo Cup is a case in point. We have to make sure it's relevant to the community, not just racing, but the broader community, and it becomes that marquee day, that if you are living here in Bendigo, it's the one thing you put in your diary.
"You know you can go to the races, have a great day with great entertainment and great food. All those hospitality options and top racing. I want to keep racing at the forefront of people's thinking." Equally as important for Heinjus is building on the great work of his predecessor in attracting significant infrastructure investments to enhance the racecourse and improve the experience of visitors and racing participants.
"It's a huge industry and a big employer, so it comes down to where we align the club with where the industry is headed and the opportunities that presents," he said.
"We have some really great non-race day events coming - the Day by Day Music Festival and Red Hot Summer Tour. This venue is a great venue for outdoor events, but we also host 23 race days here. We want to make sure they are all special and unique in their own right."
Heinjus could not have wished for a better reception to Bendigo.
"I've felt really welcomed and have loved the relaxed environment," he said.
"People look you in the eye and talk to you.
"There's a real sense of our family feeling comfortable getting established here."
