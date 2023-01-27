Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

New Bendigo Jockey Club CEO is up and running

By Kieran Iles
Updated January 27 2023 - 5:02pm, first published 3:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Heinjus is thrilled to now be now calling Bendigo home after taking over the reins as chief executive officer at the Bendigo Jockey Club. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

ENHANCING the customer race-day experience and strengthening ties with the community will be priorities for the Bendigo Jockey Club's new chief executive officer Rob Heinjus.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.