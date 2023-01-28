A subdivision at Pratts Park Road could go ahead despite overwhelming objections from neighbouring residents.
City of Greater Bendigo's council is expected to request the state government's Minister for Planning to appoint an independent panel to review the submissions made for an amendment to the planning scheme and planning permit application.
The amendment proposes to rezone the land at 15 and 21 Pratts Park Road, Strathdale, and delete the Development Plan Overlay Schedule Four (DPO4), allowing for the subdivision of the land into 39 residential lots.
Out of 15 submissions, 13 opposed the proposed development. The submissions included a joint one from 30 residents at Northmoor Drive.
The main concerns were not with the amendment, but the extension of Northmoor Drive, which a council officer said was "logical" for the subdivision to go ahead.
"The most common concern raised in the opposing submissions related to the proposed extension of Northmoor Drive," the City officer said in a report to be presented to councillors at Monday's council meeting.
"Other issues included traffic impact at the intersection of Pratts Park Road and McIvor Road, stormwater drainage and the removal of the DPO4."
The City officer said the council's position remained that "the extension of Northmoor Drive to the new road within the proposed subdivision is the most logical approach from an orderly planning perspective, and to ensure connectivity".
Should the application go ahead, Northmoor Drive - currently a closed court - will be extended to a new road which would join Pratts Park Road.
Most objectors noted increased traffic and safety concerns in their submissions, however the City officer said the increase was "expected to be negligible".
"Northmoor Drive has been designed and has the capacity to accommodate two-way traffic," the officer said.
"The traffic impact assessment provided with the report prepared, on the basis of 39 lots has estimated the development will generate 34 vehicles per hour during the morning and afternoon peak hours."
The extension of Northmoor Drive would also allow the residential development "to integrate with the existing street network" meeting the City's planning scheme need for "safe and easy movement through and between neighbourhoods for pedestrians, cyclists, public transport and other motor vehicles".
Once the independent panel hearing is held, council will decide whether to adopt or abandon the amendment, and in turn the subdivision.
