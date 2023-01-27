Australian Masters on the Loddon kicks off with perfect conditions

Perfect conditions greeted water skiers on Friday for this year's edition of the Australian Masters.
Hosted by the Bridgewater Water Ski Club on the Loddon River the event has attracted competitors from right across Australia for the three-day tournament.
One of the first in the water on Friday was Bridgewater's own Brian Heys, 71, who was in action in the men's open 65 slalom.
Despite admitting his first run in the water wasn't quite up to his usual standard, more than anything the veteran water skier was thrilled to be in action at the Masters.
"I've been skiing since I was 14 and now at 71 I am still competing," he said with a smile.
"Today wasn't one of my best runs as I was a bit short of what I would normally have wanted to do, but overall it's great to be here."
After floods ravaged parts of the state late last year, there were doubts the Masters would even go ahead.
The club lost its course in addition to its jump, however, they banded together to ensure they could still host this year's Masters.
"We didn't think we would get everything operational in time but we had a good working bee where we were able to get it all back in order," Heys said.
"Things have worked out really well."
In addition to Heys, members of his family including his children and grandchildren have also followed in his footsteps and will also be competing during the weekend in slalom, jump and trick.
There have been many aspects of the sport which have kept Heys engaged, but more than anything it's been the camaraderie among fellow skiers that's kept him in love.
Bridgewater Water Ski Club vice president Lee Bray said the conditions on day were perfect for both slalom and trick categories, while Sunday was looking to be ideal for jump.
"Everyone is just so happy to be back skiing and already at this early stage we've seen a few skiers achieve some new personal bests," he said.
"We are thrilled to be the home of the Australian Masters."
Approximately 50 entrants will be in action with several big names in the mix including Jack Christie, Kristy Appleton, Jason Sleep and Callan Ashcroft.
Sleep was also in action on Friday morning competing in the disabled men's slalom.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.