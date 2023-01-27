CHARLTON trainer Shane Sanderson hopes race fitness will give star colt Dangerous an advantage in Saturday's Group 2 VHRC Caduceus 3YO Classic (1720m) at Tabcorp Park Melton.
For the first time in his short but blossoming career, Dangerous will go head-to-head with the exciting School Captain in the $100,000 feature.
Now trained by Nathan Jack, School Captain was formerly prepared by his father Russell Jack, and is having his first start since taking out the Breeders Crown Series final for two-year-old colts and geldings on November 19.
School Captain opened as a $1.40 favourite on the TAB fixed odds market, with Dangerous, at $2.80, the only other horse under $16.
An enticing showdown between two of the state's most promising young pacers has Sanderson plenty excited ahead of Saturday night.
"(Dangerous) has performed well at Group 1 level before, so we have a little bit of confidence going into it, but the one of Nathan Jack's is a very, very good horse," he said.
"He's top quality - an exceptional horse. It will be a good yardstick for us.
"We are probably getting School Captain on the right night, coming back from a break, and we probably have a bit of an advantage in the barrier draw (one). That helps as well.
"Hopefully, we get our chance and, if we do, we take full advantage of it."
Sanderson has not shied away from his assessment that Dangerous, who will be driven by son Ryan on Saturday night, is the best horse to have passed through his stables.
That includes his former top-liner Maywyn Jasper, who delivered him the biggest success of his career to date, in the Group 1 APG in 2010.
"Everything has gone according to plan this preparation, so fingers crossed it continues," Sanderson said of Dangerous, who returned to racing after a four-month break with a resounding win at Cobram on January 8 and followed up with another convincing victory at Swan Hill 10 days later.
"Providing he goes well on Saturday night, we'll push on to Sydney.
"His next start will be there in two weeks' time and after that will be the (NSW) Derby heats.
"He'll be in Sydney for a good three weeks before the Derby heats to give him plenty of time to settle in."
Sanderson has two runners in the Classic and is eager to gauge the progression of Catalpa Rescue, to be driven by daughter Abby.
With the bulk of the media and industry focus on Dangerous, Catalpa Rescue has somewhat more subduedly gone about winning his past two starts at Cobram and Swan Hill, after three placings from four starts in the early part of 2022.
Sanderson believed the three-year-old son of American Ideal was showing all the signs of becoming a good horse in his own right.
"As long as he is hitting the line strong, which I expect him to be, I think he'll run a really good race," he said.
"It's going to be hard to feature from where he has drawn (barrier seven), but I do expect him to race well.
"He's a fairly handy horse, just a little bit immature. No one has seen the best of him yet.
"I don't think there will be a lot between them in 12-months' time. He won't be as good as Dangerous, but I think he will narrow the gap."
The VHRC Caduceus 3YO Classic is one of three big Group races on the 10-race card at Melton, with the Julie Douglas stable well represented in two of them.
The region's leading stable has Heathbern Bruce and Ozzie Punta in the 3YO Classic and Torrid Saint and Rick Reilly in the Group 3 Casey Classic.
Torrid Saint, runner-up in last year's Inter Dominion final, is the early second favourite at $2.90 (fixed odds) behind the Emma Stewart-trained Hurricane Harley ($2.10).
After a fourth behind Just Believe in last weekend's Group 2 E. B. Cochran Trotters Cup at Ballarat, Newstead trainer Chris Angove is targeting the Group 2 V. L. Dullard Trotters Cup with Sundons Courage.
