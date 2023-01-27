Bendigo Advertiser
LAWN BOWLS: Surging Beasties ready for a shot at Diggers in match of the round

Updated January 27 2023 - 2:53pm, first published 11:53am
Bendigo East's Tait Fuller.

THE surging Bendigo East will get the chance to test its mettle when it shapes up to take on three-time reigning premier South Bendigo in Saturday's Bendigo weekend pennant lawn bowls match of the round.

