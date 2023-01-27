LAWN BOWLS: Surging Beasties ready for a shot at Diggers in match of the round

THE surging Bendigo East will get the chance to test its mettle when it shapes up to take on three-time reigning premier South Bendigo in Saturday's Bendigo weekend pennant lawn bowls match of the round.
The Beasties are sitting in fifth position on the ladder, but are on their best winning streak of the season having won three games in a row to coincide with the additions of skipper David Keenan and James McGillivray during the Christmas-New Year break.
The Beasties have picked up of 48 of a possible 54 points during their three wins in a row over Bendigo, Inglewood and Kangaroo Flat as they now set their sights on a shot at the second-placed Diggers, who they have lost their past six games against.
* Saturday's games - Moama v Eaglehawk, Castlemaine v Golden Square, Bendigo East v South Bendigo, Bendigo v Inglewood, Kangaroo Flat v Marong.
Meanwhile, the Bendigo Dragons under-18 singles tournament is down to four players remaining following the first night of competition on Wednesday at Bendigo.
The semi-final match-ups at a date still to be determined will be Lachie Robertson (South Bendigo) taking on Jesse Rohan (Eaglehawk) and Nick Rowley (South Bendigo) playing Brock Keenan (Bendigo East).
The winner of the under-12 competition completed on Wednesday night was Ellie-Rose Reidy, with Noah Fuller the runner-up.
Anyone interested in more information on the Bendigo Dragons under-18 squad can contact Stephanie Priest on 0408 256 796 or via the squad's Facebook page.
