Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Campaspe Shire calls single-use plastic ban 'positive move'

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated January 27 2023 - 12:04pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture by Hans/Pixabay

Campaspe Shire has welcomed the state government's plastic ban, which comes into effect next week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.