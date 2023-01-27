Campaspe Shire has welcomed the state government's plastic ban, which comes into effect next week.
From February 1, single-use plastic drinking straws, cutlery, plates, drink stirrers, cotton bud sticks and expanded polystyrene food and drink containers will be banned from sale and supply in Victoria.
This applies to businesses and organisations including not-for-profits, government, sports clubs, schools and other incorporated bodies.
Campaspe Shiremayor Rob Amos said it was a positive move to reduce the amount of problematic litter.
"Banning single-use plastics means that there will be less harmful material polluting the magnificent natural environment of the shire," Cr Amos said.
"These types of plastics are either difficult and costly to recycle or cannot be recycled at all, and often end up contaminating other recycling.
"In an area like Campaspe, protecting wildlife and waterways is vital. Flora and fauna play a major role in many of our tourist attractions which are important to the local economy."
Single-use plastics make up a third of Victoria's litter, pollute waterways and harm wildlife.
These items are often only used for a few minutes, yet generate a significant amount of waste - and can be easily avoided or replaced with reusable alternatives that save plastic, and save families money in the long run.
"We are taking action to protect Victoria's environment and reduce pollution by banning single-use plastic items and supporting businesses to switch to reusables instead," state environment minister Ingrid Scott said.
"Plastic pollution has significant impacts on our health, wildlife, and the environment. This ban is a crucial step to protect Victoria's rivers, waterways and oceans from plastic pollution."
The state government has engaged the National Retail Association (NRA) to assist businesses and organisations understand and prepare for the upcoming ban.
The NRA will visit 3000 businesses across the state to develop resources, hold information sessions, and provide a toll-free hotline and mailbox.
"The NRA is also holding free weekly online question and answer sessions until February 24 for businesses impacted by the ban," Cr Amos said.
"I encourage all those affected by the upcoming ban to attend if they have any questions about their obligations."
For further information, visit sustainability.vic.gov.au/recycling-and-reducing-waste/in-a-business-2/single-use-plastics-ban-centre
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
