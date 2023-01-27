EVCA: Tight battle from fourth to eighth with three rounds left in season

JUST 11 points is separating fourth from eighth on the ladder as the Emu Valley Cricket Association enters round seven starting on Saturday.
While United (83.42), Spring Gully (69.57) and Sedgwick (65.05) fill the top three rungs, Mandurang (53.77), reigning premier Emu Creek (48.72), West Bendigo (48.38), California Gully (46.71) and Axe Creek (42.19) are all in a five-way fight for fourth with three rounds to go.
Two of those sides will face off in round seven when Axe Creek hosts Mandurang at Longlea.
Axe Creek is coming off a superb batting performance last week when it successfully chased down California Gully's 224 to answer with 286 led by 118 from Shiran Kulathunga, who now has 333 runs for the season.
Mandurang, too, is coming off a strong performance after thumping what had been the previously unbeaten Spring Gully by 139 runs after outclassing the Crows with both bat and ball.
In other round seven games from 1.30pm, Sedgwick meets Emu Creek at Club Court, Marong hosts California Gully and West Bendigo is at home to Spring Gully at Ken Wust Oval.
Ladder-leader United has the bye.
Saturday's round 15 games:
Wedderburn v Arnold.
Bridgewater v Boort-Yando.
Kingower bye.
Games start at 1.30pm.
Ladder - Wedderburn (42), Kingower (39), Arnold (30), Bridgewater (30), Boort-Yando (27).
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.