Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

EVCA: Tight battle from fourth to eighth with three rounds left in season

Updated January 27 2023 - 3:05pm, first published 1:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Axe Creek's Manish Negi. The Cowboys play Mandurang in round seven of the EVCA. Picture by Darren Howe
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.