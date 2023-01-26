Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

City of Greater Bendigo wants feedback on its public art collection

Updated January 27 2023 - 10:45am, first published 10:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The eight-metre-tall Marilyn Monroe sculpture that was placed in the Rosalind Park piazza in 2016.

What next for public art in Bendigo?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.