What next for public art in Bendigo?
The City of Greater Bendigo is preparing a new policy for its permanent and temporary public art collection and is asking people to have a say on what they would like to see in the future.
Temporary examples include the Pennyweight Walk, where the artwork changes over every few years or the eight-metre-tall Marilyn Monroe sculpture that was placed in Rosalind Park in 2016.
The council's acting director of strategy and growth Ben Devanny said the community engagement opportunity was a chance to understand interest in public art.
"We know that public art makes a big difference to how our streets are presented," Mr Devanny said.
"From the feedback we receive, we will identify themes, community understanding of public art and other ideas the community would like to see.
"This will then inform the direction of the policy and new public art projects in the future."
Feedback closes February 27.
